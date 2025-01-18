WALC 가격 ($WALC)
오늘 WALC ($WALC)의 실시간 가격은 0.00569809 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. $WALC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 WALC 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 23.18 USD
- WALC의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 $WALC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $WALC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 WALC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 WALC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003739189.
지난 60일간 WALC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0006256297.
지난 90일간 WALC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00893173678539686.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0003739189
|-6.56%
|60일
|$ -0.0006256297
|-10.97%
|90일
|$ -0.00893173678539686
|-61.05%
WALC 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-10.97%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
WALC is an ecosystem accelerator program launching in October 2021 that aims to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain technology through collaboration. Based in the UK and built on the NEAR blockchain as an NEP141 token, WALC provides a full suite of solutions to address common hurdles faced by blockchain projects including lack of expertise, funding struggles, and challenges achieving commercial viability. The WALC accelerator program supplies new projects with support from an experienced team to fill skill gaps in areas like marketing, finance, planning, and operations. WALC also ensures continuous funding for projects through a hybrid model utilising raised funds, grants, and profits from WALC's initial project, Real Time Payments (RTP). RTP is a banking infrastructure software solution that facilitates instant settlement of FX transactions between institutions. All projects joining the WALC ecosystem adopt the native WALC token, promoting stability and shared success. Profits from RTP are used to conduct token buybacks and burns, powering growth while increasing utility. The WALC token serves as the singular native asset across the collaborative ecosystem. WALC tackles blockchain's main obstacles to mainstream business adoption - risk, complexity, and lack of expertise. With comprehensive solutions centred around cooperation, WALC aims to be the number one accelerator program on NEAR. The project brings real-world viability to crypto, connecting blockchains with commercialisation. Backed by an experienced leadership team with decades of success across startups, blockchain, and Fortune 500 companies, WALC provides the ingredients to transform innovative ideas into profitable blockchain solutions. By addressing the adoption challenges head-on while sharing collective benefits, WALC is positioning itself as a catalyst for unlocking blockchain's true mainstream potential.
