Voucher KSM 가격 (VKSM)
오늘 Voucher KSM (VKSM)의 실시간 가격은 53.65 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. VKSM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Voucher KSM 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 12.34K USD
- Voucher KSM의 당일 가격 변동 -0.75%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 VKSM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VKSM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Voucher KSM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.4095519027642.
지난 30일간 Voucher KSM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -12.0151750200.
지난 60일간 Voucher KSM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +62.7054922950.
지난 90일간 Voucher KSM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +26.715646051057715.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.4095519027642
|-0.75%
|30일
|$ -12.0151750200
|-22.39%
|60일
|$ +62.7054922950
|+116.88%
|90일
|$ +26.715646051057715
|+99.19%
Voucher KSM 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.75%
+2.71%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
vKSM (voucher KSM) is a liquid staking derivative (LSD) of staked KSM, with fully underlying KSM reserve and yield-bearing feature of KSM staking reward. Users can deposit KSM into Bifrost SLP protocol and get vKSM as return, vKSM can be traded in the open market or be redeemed back to KSM. Holding vKSM equals to holding the KSM staking position, staking rewards appriciate the exchange price of vKSM. Why vKSM? 1. Liquid Staking The product allows users to stake KSM for liquid vToken, (vKSM). vKSM will keep receiving staking rewards and can continue to be used in Bifrost and Kusama-based DeFi for additional rewards. 2. Automatically Staking rewards capturing without scenario limitations SLP will issue Staking rewards to vKSM by adjusting the price of vKSM / KSM upwards. vKSM Rate = SLP Staking KSM (SUM) / vKSM Total Issuance. 3. Floating redemption period, vKSM redemption ≤ 7 days While Kusama’s original chain Staking has a fixed 7-day redemption period, Bifrost SLP helps users to realize the possibility of early vKSM redemption by matching the real-time vKSM minting quantity with the redemption quantity at the protocol layer in the form of a queue. Theoretically, it can achieve second-level redemption. 4. Higher Staking Yield In the SLP protocol, the protocol screens more than 10 verified nodes through governance (subsequently increasing with the overall staking volume) and adds multiple filters such as the number of nominees, commission ratio, and history of blocks out to maximize the return of this verifier portfolio while ensuring that none of the nodes have experienced slashes. 5. Multi-environment Compatibility vKSM is one of Substrate assets in Bifrost parachain, by using the HRMP channels between Bifrost and others, it can be easily utilized in EVM, WASM and Substarte competiable parachains.
