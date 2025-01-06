Voucher DOT 가격 (VDOT)
오늘 Voucher DOT (VDOT)의 실시간 가격은 10.79 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. VDOT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Voucher DOT 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 82.21K USD
- Voucher DOT의 당일 가격 변동 -1.22%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 VDOT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VDOT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Voucher DOT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.13326478273922.
지난 30일간 Voucher DOT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -2.7384059690.
지난 60일간 Voucher DOT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +9.6391709700.
지난 90일간 Voucher DOT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +4.961041677822134.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.13326478273922
|-1.22%
|30일
|$ -2.7384059690
|-25.37%
|60일
|$ +9.6391709700
|+89.33%
|90일
|$ +4.961041677822134
|+85.11%
Voucher DOT 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.00%
-1.22%
+9.46%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
vDOT (voucher DOT) is a liquid staking derivative (LSD) of staked DOT, with fully underlying DOT reserve and yield-bearing feature of DOT staking reward. Users can deposit DOT into Bifrost SLP protocol and get vDOT as return, vDOT can be traded in the open market or be redeemed back to DOT. Holding vDOT equals to holding the DOT staking position, staking rewards appriciate the exchange price of vDOT. Why vDOT? 1. Liquid Staking The product allows users to stake DOT for liquid vToken, (vDOT). vDOT will keep receiving staking rewards and can continue to be used in Bifrost and Polkadot-based DeFi for additional rewards. 2. Automatically Staking rewards capturing without scenario limitations SLP will issue Staking rewards to vDOT by adjusting the price of vDOT / DOT upwards. vDOT Rate = SLP Staking DOT (SUM) / vDOT Total Issuance. 3. Floating redemption period, vDOT redemption ≤ 28 days While Polkadot’s original chain Staking has a fixed 28-day redemption period, Bifrost SLP helps users to realize the possibility of early vDOT redemption by matching the real-time vDOT minting quantity with the redemption quantity at the protocol layer in the form of a queue. Theoretically, it can achieve second-level redemption. 4. Higher Staking Yield In the SLP protocol, the protocol screens more than 10 verified nodes through governance (subsequently increasing with the overall staking volume) and adds multiple filters such as the number of nominees, commission ratio, and history of blocks out to maximize the return of this verifier portfolio while ensuring that none of the nodes have experienced slashes. 5. Multi-environment Compatibility vDOT is one of Substrate assets in Bifrost parachain, by using the HRMP channels between Bifrost and others, it can be easily utilized in EVM, WASM and Substarte competiable parachains.
|1 VDOT에서 AUD
A$17.264
|1 VDOT에서 GBP
￡8.632
|1 VDOT에서 EUR
€10.4663
|1 VDOT에서 USD
$10.79
|1 VDOT에서 MYR
RM48.555
|1 VDOT에서 TRY
₺381.3186
|1 VDOT에서 JPY
¥1,695.6485
|1 VDOT에서 RUB
₽1,184.742
|1 VDOT에서 INR
₹925.3504
|1 VDOT에서 IDR
Rp174,032.2337
|1 VDOT에서 PHP
₱627.978
|1 VDOT에서 EGP
￡E.548.0241
|1 VDOT에서 BRL
R$66.6822
|1 VDOT에서 CAD
C$15.5376
|1 VDOT에서 BDT
৳1,308.827
|1 VDOT에서 NGN
₦16,676.9161
|1 VDOT에서 UAH
₴453.9353
|1 VDOT에서 VES
Bs561.08
|1 VDOT에서 PKR
Rs2,999.62
|1 VDOT에서 KZT
₸5,652.1257
|1 VDOT에서 THB
฿372.5787
|1 VDOT에서 TWD
NT$355.2068
|1 VDOT에서 CHF
Fr9.711
|1 VDOT에서 HKD
HK$83.8383
|1 VDOT에서 MAD
.د.م108.5474