VNX Swiss Franc 가격 (VCHF)
오늘 VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF)의 실시간 가격은 1.14 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 10.65M USD 입니다. VCHF에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 VNX Swiss Franc 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 107.52K USD
- VNX Swiss Franc의 당일 가격 변동 +0.15%
- 유통 공급량 9.33M USD
MEXC에서 VCHF에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VCHF 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 VNX Swiss Franc에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00175729.
지난 30일간 VNX Swiss Franc에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0030344520.
지난 60일간 VNX Swiss Franc에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0197705640.
지난 90일간 VNX Swiss Franc에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00175729
|+0.15%
|30일
|$ -0.0030344520
|-0.26%
|60일
|$ -0.0197705640
|-1.73%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
VNX Swiss Franc 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.06%
+0.15%
+0.62%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) is a token referencing Swiss Franc from a token generator licensed under the Blockchain act in Liechtenstein. What makes your project unique? Being referenced to traditional currency, VNX Swiss Franc offers a traditional asset in the digital form. VCHF token generation and all services in respect of the tokens are carried out by VNX Commodities, a company registered with the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) under the Tokens and TT Services Providers Law (TVTG) (https://fmaregister.fma-li.li/search?searchText=&number=310339&category=) History of your project. VNX, a Liechtenstein-based company registered by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA). In April 2022 VNX launched its European platform for investment into tokenized traditional assets and issues the first European multichain token fully backed by physical gold and represents individual ownership of the gold - VNX Gold (VNXAU). In December 2022, VNX added VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF), expanding investor capabilities in the crypto space by offering digital assets tied to traditional currencies. VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) are tokens referencing respective fiat currencies. VNX stablecoins provide the ability for crypto users to trade in native currencies as well as manage their portfolio more effectively: to hedge, trade, and profit with more options. What’s next for your project? VNX aims to make VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) available to users by expanding the list of cryptocurrency exchanges where it is traded. There are also plans to release the token on various blockchains, making it multichain. What can your token be used for? Hedge. Hold VCHF to hedge against crypto volatility and avoid losses during a market decline; Trade. Buy and sell digital assets in a matter of minutes on CEXs and DEXs; Earn. Lend, provide liquidity, stake and use other investment opportunities in CeFi/DeFi.
