VMS Classic 가격 (VMC)
오늘 VMS Classic (VMC)의 실시간 가격은 588.52 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. VMC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 VMS Classic 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 243.87K USD
- VMS Classic의 당일 가격 변동 -0.84%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 VMC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VMC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 VMS Classic에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -4.9905663797247.
지난 30일간 VMS Classic에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +142.8905961800.
지난 60일간 VMS Classic에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 VMS Classic에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -4.9905663797247
|-0.84%
|30일
|$ +142.8905961800
|+24.28%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
VMS Classic 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.11%
-0.84%
-4.58%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is VMS Classic (VMC)？ VMS Classic (VMC) is a groundbreaking blockchain-based platform powered by the Vehicle Mining System (VMS), which integrates cryptocurrency mining directly into all types of engine-powered transportation. This innovative system has been patented in Korea and the United States, with additional patent applications pending in eight other countries and the European Union. The core of VMS Classic lies in its unique mining method, which combines the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) technologies. This combination, known as GPU+ASIC=VMC, enables a dual mining approach that enhances efficiency and performance. The ultimate goal of VMS Classic is to create a fully operational "mining car," where vehicles can mine cryptocurrency while on the move, creating a new form of mobile mining that is both sustainable and energy-efficient. The total supply of VMC tokens is capped at 500 million, ensuring a controlled and secure tokenomics model for the ecosystem. In addition to its core mining functionality, VMS Classic (VMC) provides a comprehensive ecosystem for its users. The project is actively engaged with its community through various social media platforms, offering regular updates and engagement opportunities. The VMC token is central to the ecosystem, enabling users to participate in the governance of the platform, pay transaction fees, and earn rewards. For those interested in exploring the technical aspects of VMS Classic further, the project's whitepaper outlines the details of the system's design and vision. Additionally, VMS Classic is listed on Etherscan, where users can track the token's performance and transactions. With its vision of a future mining car, VMS Classic is positioning itself as a trailblazer in the convergence of blockchain technology and transportation.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 VMC에서 AUD
A$935.7468
|1 VMC에서 GBP
￡470.816
|1 VMC에서 EUR
€564.9792
|1 VMC에서 USD
$588.52
|1 VMC에서 MYR
RM2,624.7992
|1 VMC에서 TRY
₺21,245.572
|1 VMC에서 JPY
¥90,443.7536
|1 VMC에서 RUB
₽55,703.418
|1 VMC에서 INR
₹51,112.962
|1 VMC에서 IDR
Rp9,647,867.3088
|1 VMC에서 PHP
₱34,240.0936
|1 VMC에서 EGP
￡E.29,696.7192
|1 VMC에서 BRL
R$3,389.8752
|1 VMC에서 CAD
C$835.6984
|1 VMC에서 BDT
৳71,240.346
|1 VMC에서 NGN
₦883,662.78
|1 VMC에서 UAH
₴24,535.3988
|1 VMC에서 VES
Bs35,311.2
|1 VMC에서 PKR
Rs164,202.9652
|1 VMC에서 KZT
₸296,778.8656
|1 VMC에서 THB
฿20,097.958
|1 VMC에서 TWD
NT$19,321.1116
|1 VMC에서 CHF
Fr535.5532
|1 VMC에서 HKD
HK$4,584.5708
|1 VMC에서 MAD
.د.م5,891.0852