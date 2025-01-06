Virtual Tourist 가격 (VT)
오늘 Virtual Tourist (VT)의 실시간 가격은 0.01365372 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. VT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Virtual Tourist 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 126.73K USD
- Virtual Tourist의 당일 가격 변동 +0.64%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 VT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Virtual Tourist에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Virtual Tourist에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0030310985.
지난 60일간 Virtual Tourist에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0125595313.
지난 90일간 Virtual Tourist에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.007157315292092059.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.64%
|30일
|$ -0.0030310985
|-22.19%
|60일
|$ +0.0125595313
|+91.99%
|90일
|$ +0.007157315292092059
|+110.17%
Virtual Tourist 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.11%
+0.64%
+9.10%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Virtual Tourist is a VR gaming platform for learning, socializing, and earning with the Virtual Tourism concept. Why Virtual Tourism? Advantages of VT: The tourism industry had hard times for survival during the coronavirus pandemic. According the UN tourist report; tourist arrivals globally in January 2021 were down 87% when compared to January 2020 because of travel restrictions, quarantines, and closures of transportations. So the pandemic is the most important reason for people’s virtual tourism demand for now, it is game changer event for user experiences. People will show enthusiasm even after the pandemic is over. - VT will remove costs and time-consuming process of real-world experiences. - Virtual tourism has a strong influence on people’s on-site destination choices and will be valuable marketing tool to promote destinations. Its aim is to connect with local authorities around the world to expand business for the benefit of both the cities and the platforms - VT will be socialization app of people who like the same cultures - VT provides virtually accessibility for everyone especially for the elderly and disabled with limited mobility. - The concept of virtual tourism can help support sustainability by reducing unnecessary greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and be part of the green energy trend in the future. - It will be common trend of fun & learn concept for young people’s education.
