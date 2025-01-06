VIDY 가격 (VIDY)
오늘 VIDY (VIDY)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. VIDY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 VIDY 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 196.16 USD
- VIDY의 당일 가격 변동 -2.98%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 VIDY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VIDY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 VIDY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 VIDY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 VIDY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 VIDY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.98%
|30일
|$ 0
|-15.76%
|60일
|$ 0
|+9.71%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
VIDY 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.11%
-2.98%
-0.02%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions and publisher payments. Vidy is one of the few crypto companies in the world that is actually live in production and presently working with the largest and most prestigious companies of the world. Vidy is revenue positive with tier 1 advertisers buying the Vidy ad unit, and has over 3 billion monthly pageviews on major publishers around the globe. Vidy plans to harness this massive userbase to facilitate major adoption of VidyCoin as a means for ad rewards and purchases on every page. Vidy has invented the world's first single-page invisible embed layer for video that is completely decentralized. With just a hold, users reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web that supplement their reading experience effortlessly. All video ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. Each time a user unveils a video ad, he earns rewards in the form of VidyCoin that can then be used in the various forms: 1) Redeem / Purchase goods and services on the Vidy Ecosystem 2) Purchase advertising campaigns 3) Staking VidyCoin to get access to premium advertising and/or publisher features With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on its way to reinventing digital advertisement, e-commerce, and video entertainment. For the first time, cryptocurrency application will be available to the masses without any switching cost. Vidy has already integrated its technology and signed commercial agreements with more than 40 publishers globally. This gives Vidy an exposure of more than 3 billion page views a month or more than 150 million unique visitor exposures a month across Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines, China, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam and America. At the current moment, Vidy is receiving datapoints from these integrations that are in the billions, and has seen click through / view-rates of more than 30% consistently across the various publishing platforms.
