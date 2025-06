Vestra DAO (VSTR) 정보

VestraDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization pioneering the future of SocialFi by seamlessly integrating social engagement with decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 solutions. Built on the principles of transparency, security, and community empowerment, VestraDAO provides a platform where users can actively participate in governance, earn rewards, stake VSTR and build meaningful connections within a decentralized ecosystem.