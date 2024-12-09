Vector Smart Gas 가격 (VSG)
오늘 Vector Smart Gas (VSG)의 실시간 가격은 0.00379881 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 35.00M USD 입니다. VSG에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Vector Smart Gas 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 276.55K USD
- Vector Smart Gas의 당일 가격 변동 -5.00%
- 유통 공급량 9.19B USD
MEXC에서 VSG에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VSG 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Vector Smart Gas에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000200191468337411.
지난 30일간 Vector Smart Gas에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0266660643.
지난 60일간 Vector Smart Gas에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0107826357.
지난 90일간 Vector Smart Gas에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.003790593640853217783.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000200191468337411
|-5.00%
|30일
|$ +0.0266660643
|+701.96%
|60일
|$ +0.0107826357
|+283.84%
|90일
|$ +0.003790593640853217783
|+46,134.71%
Vector Smart Gas 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-4.27%
-5.00%
-35.45%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Launched in 08/12/2024 by a team based in Canada and the UK, VSC is a Layer 2 platform designed to facilitate the development of decentralized applications (dApps). VSG, or Vitalik Smart Gas, serves as the official gas token for VSC. The platform's primary objective is to address scalability issues prevalent in traditional blockchain networks by providing a scalable and efficient environment for decentralized application deployment. Leveraging Layer 2 solutions, VSC enhances transaction throughput and reduces gas fees, making it more accessible and cost-effective for developers and users alike. VSG plays a crucial role within the VSC ecosystem, acting as the fuel that powers transactions and smart contract executions on the network. With a total initial supply of 10 billion tokens and a deflationary mechanism in place, VSG aims to maintain a stable and reliable gas system while incentivizing network participation. One of the key features of VSC and VSG is their commitment to community involvement and governance. The platform encourages active participation from users, developers, and stakeholders to collectively shape the future direction of the network. Through community-driven initiatives and transparent decision-making processes, VSC strives to foster a decentralized ecosystem that reflects the needs and values of its participants. Moreover, VSC offers a range of developer tools and resources to streamline the dApp development process. From comprehensive documentation to developer support channels, the platform aims to empower developers to create innovative and scalable decentralized applications on top of VSC. In addition to its technical capabilities, VSG emphasizes security and reliability. The platform leverages robust consensus mechanisms and smart contract auditing processes to ensure the integrity of transactions and the safety of user funds. By prioritizing security, VSG aims to instill trust and confidence in its platform among users and developers
