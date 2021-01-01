Vault AI ($VAULT) 토크노믹스
Vault AI ($VAULT) 정보
Designed to address modern-day crypto ecosystem requirements. With our pioneering decentralized escrow service. We aim to deliver an unparalleled user experience by utilizing social dapp integration, AI and gamification. $Vault Token Utilization Allocation of 1% of escrow fees to the Revenue Sharing Pool for $VAULT holders. Using Escrow Fees to support product development and marketing. Notably, the market demand for our offerings is evident. Global SaaS escrow services market was $5.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit $18.4 billion by 2031.
Phase 1 Laying the Foundations
Token Launch: The dawn of a new era with $VAULT. Coin Listing Sites: Enhancing visibility and accessibility. Marketing, User Growth, and Acquisition: Amplifying our presence and building a robust community. VaultEscrowBot Release: Introducing our decentralized escrow solution.
Partnership Announcements: Joining hands with industry leaders for a brighter future. Phase 2 Expansion and Diversification
Vault Discord Bot: Expanding our ecosystem to Discord enthusiasts. Vault iOS & Android App: Taking user experience to fingertips, across all devices. Hire Social Media Management Agency: Streamlining and enhancing our digital presence. Large Partnerships: Collaborating with giants for mutual growth. Anonymous Transactions and Mixing Service: Prioritizing privacy and security in every transaction. Phase 3 Setting Industry Benchmarks
Speed and Security Application Update: Because efficiency and safety are paramount. Sponsorships: Aligning with esteemed events and platforms for greater outreach. Livestream Promotions: Engaging with our community in real-time.
Vault AI ($VAULT) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Vault AI ($VAULT)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Vault AI ($VAULT) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Vault AI ($VAULT) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 $VAULT 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
$VAULT 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 $VAULT의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, $VAULT 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
$VAULT 가격 예측
$VAULT 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? $VAULT 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.