VanEck Treasury Fund 가격 (VBILL)
오늘 VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL)의 실시간 가격은 1.0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 55.32M USD 입니다. VBILL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 VanEck Treasury Fund 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- VanEck Treasury Fund의 당일 가격 변동 0.00%
- 유통 공급량 55.32M USD
MEXC에서 VBILL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VBILL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 VanEck Treasury Fund에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.0.
지난 30일간 VanEck Treasury Fund에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 VanEck Treasury Fund에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 VanEck Treasury Fund에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
VanEck Treasury Fund 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions. For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities. For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다.
|1 VBILL에서 VND
₫26,315
|1 VBILL에서 AUD
A$1.53
|1 VBILL에서 GBP
￡0.73
|1 VBILL에서 EUR
€0.86
|1 VBILL에서 USD
$1
|1 VBILL에서 MYR
RM4.24
|1 VBILL에서 TRY
₺39.46
|1 VBILL에서 JPY
¥144.02
|1 VBILL에서 RUB
₽79.47
|1 VBILL에서 INR
₹86.02
|1 VBILL에서 IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 VBILL에서 KRW
₩1,360.54
|1 VBILL에서 PHP
₱56.49
|1 VBILL에서 EGP
￡E.50.65
|1 VBILL에서 BRL
R$5.54
|1 VBILL에서 CAD
C$1.35
|1 VBILL에서 BDT
৳121.89
|1 VBILL에서 NGN
₦1,545.59
|1 VBILL에서 UAH
₴41.37
|1 VBILL에서 VES
Bs100
|1 VBILL에서 PKR
Rs282.72
|1 VBILL에서 KZT
₸511.5
|1 VBILL에서 THB
฿32.43
|1 VBILL에서 TWD
NT$29.48
|1 VBILL에서 AED
د.إ3.67
|1 VBILL에서 CHF
Fr0.81
|1 VBILL에서 HKD
HK$7.84
|1 VBILL에서 MAD
.د.م9.11
|1 VBILL에서 MXN
$18.92