Utility Web3Shot 가격 (UW3S)
오늘 Utility Web3Shot (UW3S)의 실시간 가격은 0.249746 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 6.17M USD 입니다. UW3S에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Utility Web3Shot 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 82.61K USD
- Utility Web3Shot의 당일 가격 변동 +0.20%
- 유통 공급량 24.70M USD
MEXC에서 UW3S에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 UW3S 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Utility Web3Shot에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00048989.
지난 30일간 Utility Web3Shot에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0786889956.
지난 60일간 Utility Web3Shot에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.1511782966.
지난 90일간 Utility Web3Shot에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00048989
|+0.20%
|30일
|$ +0.0786889956
|+31.51%
|60일
|$ +0.1511782966
|+60.53%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Utility Web3Shot 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.16%
+0.20%
+2.79%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"Web3Shot is building a learning platform for massive web3 adoption, providing interesting Learn-to-Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. With our easy-to-use Learn-to-Earn product and other gamified learning experiences, Web3Shot is aiming at onboard billions of users to web3 world. It’s open to all, because in building a new iteration of the Web, we bring together the best projects in the space to create quizzes. At the same time, we are also building a powerful community, with our members at the center, for collective learning. UW3S is designed to be the only utility token in the ecosystem, with a total supply of 10 billion. The rationale for this utility token is tied to the monetization capabilities of the Web3Shot platform Token Utility UW3S is allocated based on users' in-app tasks. Specifically: Quizzes, allowing users to learn and understand the web3 concepts in different scenarios and earn in-app GEMs. Competitions, rewarding users with attractive prize pool, based on intense leveling mode and daily quizzes results. Referral, encouraging users to spread the word and invite acquaintances. Token Spending Mechanism For the sustainability of the gamification experience, a token spending mechanism has been designed into the system. In-App Spending Use UW3S to acquire activities rights, virtual assets and properties, enhanced experience payments, and premium features. The first use case of UW3S would be the payment for Web3Shot Passport."
