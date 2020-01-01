Utility NexusMind (UNMD) 정보

"NexusMind is a revolutionary decentralized social software that has been dubbed the ""Twitter Killer"". UNMD is the utility token with fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and could been earned when users contribute on site.The app is built on the cutting-edge decentralized network Nostr, which provides users with greater control over their social media experience. With NexusMind, users can enjoy a more secure and private social networking experience that is not controlled by a central authority. Unlike traditional social media platforms, NexusMind allows users to connect with others in a completely decentralized and transparent manner, ensuring that users remain in control of their data at all times. Additionally, NexusMind offers a wide range of innovative features and tools that enable users to customize their experience to their liking, including customizable profiles, real-time messaging, and advanced privacy settings. With its user-centric design and state-of-the-art technology, NexusMind is poised to revolutionize the world of social media and usher in a new era of decentralized networking."