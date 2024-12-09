Utility Cjournal 가격 (UCJL)
오늘 Utility Cjournal (UCJL)의 실시간 가격은 9.98 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.64M USD 입니다. UCJL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Utility Cjournal 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 65.32K USD
- Utility Cjournal의 당일 가격 변동 +0.30%
- 유통 공급량 272.25K USD
MEXC에서 UCJL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 UCJL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Utility Cjournal에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.02991041.
지난 30일간 Utility Cjournal에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +3.1303048440.
지난 60일간 Utility Cjournal에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +7.2256227940.
지난 90일간 Utility Cjournal에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.02991041
|+0.30%
|30일
|$ +3.1303048440
|+31.37%
|60일
|$ +7.2256227940
|+72.40%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Utility Cjournal 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.04%
+0.30%
+3.14%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? CJournal, as a Read to Earn project, aims to create transparent and credible on-chainnewsand reviews for the crypto industry. In return for reading and reviewing articles users earnrewards. CJournal provides first-hand blockchain news to help you understand thelatestcryptocurrency trends. $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles. What makes your project unique? Blockchain technology's smart contracts enable journalism to return to a value-drivenapproach to journalism. Decentralized blockchain technology can be used to managemanyaspects of the media that previously could only be handled by organisations. Every user onthe blockchain can access all platform information. As a result the distribution of advertising, copyright protection and payment of authors is more open, accurate and direct. Inthis newmodel, the value of the journalism becomes the most important factor for mediaorganizations or individuals to consider in order to make profits. At the same time, CJournal will aggregate news and articles from more than 300 well-knownwebsites, new sources will be added regularly. All articles published are manually screenedby editors and sorted by CJournal's algorithm to help you prioritize topics, events andtrendsof interest. What can your token be used for? $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles.
