Uranus DEX (URA) 토크노믹스
Uranus DEX (URA) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Uranus DEX (URA)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Uranus DEX (URA) 정보
Uranus DEX is an innovative decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain, designed as a permissionless, player-versus-player (PvP) prediction market platform. Unlike traditional DEXs that rely on automated market makers (AMMs) or liquidity pools, Uranus DEX offers a unique model where users can make long or short predictions on the price movements of any Solana-based token, including real-world assets (RWAs). This community-driven platform enables traders to engage directly from their crypto wallets, creating a transparent and accessible trading experience.
Built on Solana’s high-throughput, low-cost blockchain, Uranus DEX delivers fast transactions with minimal fees, appealing to both novice and seasoned traders. Its permissionless design allows users to speculate on any listed Solana token without restrictions, fostering a competitive PvP environment for price predictions. This flexibility empowers users to engage in dynamic trading battles, making it a standout in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
The native token, $URA, is integral to the ecosystem, supporting staking, governance, and community rewards. Trading fees are used to buy and vault $URA tokens, which are then allocated to liquidity events, ensuring platform sustainability and incentivizing participation. Uranus DEX enhances user accessibility by integrating with social platforms like X, allowing seamless trading through intuitive interfaces, broadening its appeal and engagement.
The platform has gained traction in the crypto community, notably through its participation in the Bonk Hackathon and milestones like reaching 1,000 followers on X. Positioned as a first mover in PvP prediction markets, Uranus DEX aims to democratize DeFi with a scalable, user-centric approach. Its smart contracts are verifiable on Solana’s blockchain explorer, ensuring transparency and security for users.
As with any DeFi platform, users should exercise caution, verify contract addresses, and be aware of risks such as price slippage and market volatility. For more details, visit uranus.today to explore the platform’s features, tokenomics, and community initiatives. Uranus DEX redefines decentralized trading by combining Solana’s technical efficiency with a bold vision for accessible, community-driven prediction markets.
Uranus DEX (URA) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Uranus DEX (URA) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 URA 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
URA 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 URA의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, URA 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
URA 가격 예측
URA 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? URA 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.