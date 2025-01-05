Uniwhale 가격 (UNW)
오늘 Uniwhale (UNW)의 실시간 가격은 0.00414618 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 34.71K USD 입니다. UNW에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Uniwhale 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 724.53 USD
- Uniwhale의 당일 가격 변동 +2.42%
- 유통 공급량 8.37M USD
MEXC에서 UNW에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 UNW 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Uniwhale에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Uniwhale에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0014450863.
지난 60일간 Uniwhale에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0007426127.
지난 90일간 Uniwhale에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000449183082208079.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.42%
|30일
|$ -0.0014450863
|-34.85%
|60일
|$ +0.0007426127
|+17.91%
|90일
|$ +0.000449183082208079
|+12.15%
Uniwhale 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.07%
+2.42%
-3.52%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Uniwhale is an oracle-based decentralized on-chain perpetual trading exchange where you can trade, with up to 200x leverage, BTC, ETH, and many mainstream crypto assets, directly from your wallet. Compare to our competition, - We offer some of the highest leverage on the market, up to 200x on crypto assets, all directly from your wallet. - We use Pyth, which has much lower latency than other oracles, which makes it far better suited to leverage trading. - Our liquidity pool is anchored to USDT, but you can provide liquidity or post margins in likes of USDC, BUSD, etc. Uniwhale was founded in 2022 by a team of crypto / finance / web experts, who set out to build a platform that provides high leverage perpetual trading, without credit risk, with lower risk of liquidation and zero price impact. On January 3, 2023, we launched Testnet on BNB Smart Chain, followed by the Mainnet launch on March 6, 2023. Currently, we offer 6 trading pairs (ETH/USD, BTC/USD, BNB/USD, MATIC/USD, SOL/USD, APT/USD). Since our launch on Mar 6, 2023, the total trading volume is, as of Mar 20, 2023, more than $30 million, generating almost $30,000 trading fees, based on more than 2,400 trades by 171 unique traders. Data source: https://dune.com/uniwhale/uniwhale-overview Following a successful mainnet launch, we are now executing our product roadmap that integrates automated trading strategies, aggregates other oracle providers, launches a mobile app and expands into likes of Arbitrum, Polygon and Avalanche. UNW is our tradeable and transferrable token. Its holders can stake UNW to participate in the distribution of the value accrued as well as in the token emission. However, UNW is not the governance token. Its holders must convert UNW into esUNW in order to participate in the governance. UNW can be converted into esUNW anytime.
