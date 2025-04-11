Unbound Finance 가격 (UNB)
오늘 Unbound Finance (UNB)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 243.79K USD 입니다. UNB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Unbound Finance 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Unbound Finance의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 974.00M USD
MEXC에서 UNB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 UNB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Unbound Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Unbound Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Unbound Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Unbound Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|+142.34%
|60일
|$ 0
|+124.03%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Unbound Finance 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
+176.11%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Unbound Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial platform that is building a derivative layer over the existing AMMs with a view to increase the overall capital efficiency of the DeFi space. Liquidity providers can compound their earnings by leveraging their LP tokens to mint UND (decentralized, cross-chain, stablecoin soft pegged to the US dollar) and uETH. The protocol is characterized by several unique features, some of which include: Get Liquidity Without Removing Assets From Liquidity Pool Users can keep their liquidity on a DEX in a liquidity pool and still have additional stablecoins to trade on different AMMs. For example, if a user has $10,000 locked in the $USDT-$USDC pool on Uniswap, that user can lock up their LPTs on Unbound and mint stable coins ($UND) worth $8,000 on BSC to trade on PancakeSwap while the users liquidity is still on Uniswap thereby enjoying the benefits of fee on Uniswap and having enough liquidity to trade on PancakeSwap. This way Unbound will be able to move liquidity from AMMs across different chains to PancakeSwap and vice versa without physically removing liquidity. Debt-Free Borrowing The protocol charges no interest on loans taken out by the liquidity providers. To redeem their loan, they simply repay the amount of UND or uETH they borrowed to retrieve their collateral (i.e. their LP tokens). Liquidation-free Collateralization Unbound completely nixes the liquidation engine seen with more collateralized lending platforms. As a result, users do not need to concern themselves with the potential liquidation of their collateral. Instead, Unbound uses SAFU, an emergency insurance fund, to secure the collateralized assets of borrowers during so-called ‘black swan’ events. Perpetual Borrowing At Unbound, loans have no fixed repayment deadline. Users can unlock their collateralized assets any time by paying back the outstanding debt — without any restrictions. The UND Stablecoin Unbound Finance’s first product is the cross-chain, decentralized stablecoin known as UND. It is an ERC-20 token soft-pegged to the US dollar and backed by user deposits. Secured Price Oracles The platform uses a geometric mean of highly secured price oracles including Uniswap’s TWAP (Time Weighted Average Price) and Chainlink to obtain accurate asset price information. It also makes use of the “block limit lock mechanism” as a security measure against flash loan attacks and other related cyber-attacks. This is a protection mechanism that forces users to wait for at least three to five blocks of confirmation to again interact with the smart contracts. Besides this, the protocol has been subjected to a series of audits to further enhance the security of the platform. Cross-Chain Bridges Unbound is working to establish strategic partnerships with projects building across multiple blockchains. In line with this, it is also constructing cross-chain bridges to enable UND and other synthetic assets to be transferred across multiple blockchains.
