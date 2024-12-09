Ultra 가격 (UOS)
오늘 Ultra (UOS)의 실시간 가격은 0.131934 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 53.15M USD 입니다. UOS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ultra 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 624.50K USD
- Ultra의 당일 가격 변동 -2.85%
- 유통 공급량 402.84M USD
MEXC에서 UOS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 UOS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ultra에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0038729320846885.
지난 30일간 Ultra에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0985472437.
지난 60일간 Ultra에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0843932850.
지난 90일간 Ultra에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.05015730488291933.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0038729320846885
|-2.85%
|30일
|$ +0.0985472437
|+74.69%
|60일
|$ +0.0843932850
|+63.97%
|90일
|$ +0.05015730488291933
|+61.33%
Ultra 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.02%
-2.85%
+30.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Ultra is a protocol and platform positioned to disrupt the $140bn USD gaming industry using blockchain technology to allow anyone to build and operate their own game distribution platform or virtual goods trading service. In doing so, it challenges the current monopoly held by industry heavyweights Steam, Google, and Apple. This will unlock new opportunities and create value for all the actors involved. Large commercial partnerships are signed, the protocol and platform have been built and will be launched in open beta in October 2019. UOS is the Token that powers the Ultra Ecosystem and can be used to purchase everything on the platform, including games, virtual items and ads for game developers. Ultra will accept traditional forms of payment such as Paypal and credit cards as well. These fiat currency transactions are converted to UOS seamlessly on the backend and are completed on the blockchain with UOS tokens. The token will also be used across the platform in many non-transactional ways including betting, tournaments, and donations. TIMELOCK: 10 to 20% of every transaction will be kept in a smart contract for 60 days. In addition, 5% of Ultra profits will be reserved for 2 years to fund exclusive games that use its blockchain and NFTs capabilities. ENGAGEMENT: Tokens are earned by performing specific actions such as; helping developers to build better games; watching ads; beta testing; answering surveys, and more. STACKING: Players can get rewarded with free games, swag and exclusive content just by holding tokens. SPENDABILITY: Users can buy and sell games/items for UOS, and in hundreds of shops through partners.
