Ulord 가격 (UT)
오늘 Ulord (UT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00136761 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 204.39K USD 입니다. UT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ulord 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 0.05 USD
- Ulord의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 149.45M USD
MEXC에서 UT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 UT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ulord에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Ulord에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001301479.
지난 60일간 Ulord에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0006746794.
지난 90일간 Ulord에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0001301479
|-9.51%
|60일
|$ -0.0006746794
|-49.33%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Ulord 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
+10.15%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Ulord is a peer-to-peer value transfer public blockchain. Through building its blockchain underlying architecture and digital resource distribution protocols, it enables third-party developers to explore their own applications over open-source agreements to form a complete ecology of blockchain technology and applications. Based on various rules and protocols created by Ulord, it loads various types of digital resource application scenarios including text, pictures, music, video and software, providing a direct docking platform for information creators and consumers. Ulord Foundation, registered in Singapore, is the main operator of the Ulord project. It is determined to use the blockchain technology to create a new digital resource interaction platform. Ulord Foundation will standardize and manage the technology development, application docking, promotion and other related work of the Ulord Project. Ulord team brings together a large number of high-level R & D personnel led by more than 10 PhDs, with comprehensive blockchain technology application development capabilities. More than 50 excellent programmers and algorithm engineers in the technology development team have backgrounds in areas such as blockchain, cryptography, Internet information security, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, finance, and management. There are senior scientists in cryptography and blockchain, and specialized blockchain project investors. In addition, Ulord team also maintains close cooperation with research institutes such as Windsor University in Canada, National University of Defense Technology, Wuhan University, Beihang University, Chinese Academy of Sciences and South China University of Technology, etc.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 UT에서 AUD
A$0.0021334716
|1 UT에서 GBP
￡0.0010667358
|1 UT에서 EUR
€0.0012855534
|1 UT에서 USD
$0.00136761
|1 UT에서 MYR
RM0.0060448362
|1 UT에서 TRY
₺0.0475791519
|1 UT에서 JPY
¥0.2051004717
|1 UT에서 RUB
₽0.13539339
|1 UT에서 INR
₹0.1157955387
|1 UT에서 IDR
Rp21.7080872061
|1 UT에서 PHP
₱0.0791572668
|1 UT에서 EGP
￡E.0.0684352044
|1 UT에서 BRL
R$0.0083287449
|1 UT에서 CAD
C$0.0019283301
|1 UT에서 BDT
৳0.1636071843
|1 UT에서 NGN
₦2.1811875129
|1 UT에서 UAH
₴0.0566874345
|1 UT에서 VES
Bs0.06564528
|1 UT에서 PKR
Rs0.3805238064
|1 UT에서 KZT
₸0.695976729
|1 UT에서 THB
฿0.0466491771
|1 UT에서 TWD
NT$0.044310564
|1 UT에서 CHF
Fr0.0011898207
|1 UT에서 HKD
HK$0.0106400058
|1 UT에서 MAD
.د.م0.0136077195