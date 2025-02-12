TypeIt 가격 (TYPE)
오늘 TypeIt (TYPE)의 실시간 가격은 0.00002301 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. TYPE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TypeIt 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.90K USD
- TypeIt의 당일 가격 변동 +4.57%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 TYPE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TYPE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TypeIt에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 TypeIt에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000040903.
지난 60일간 TypeIt에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000086963.
지난 90일간 TypeIt에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000006153830020429885.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+4.57%
|30일
|$ -0.0000040903
|-17.77%
|60일
|$ -0.0000086963
|-37.79%
|90일
|$ -0.000006153830020429885
|-21.10%
TypeIt 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.12%
+4.57%
-11.25%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Type!t is a revolutionary new keyboard that allows users to earn a passive income simply by using it to conduct their day-to-day typing activities. This innovative keyboard has converted keyboard themes into non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which users can own and use to earn tokens as they type. What makes your project unique? Type!t is a powerful app that enables users to earn income by typing. With features like buying and selling NFT keyboard themes, mystery boxes, and a marketplace, users can engage in the type-to-earn experience. They can purchase a unique keyboard NFT to start earning passive income simply by typing. The app also incorporates SocialFi activities, including private chats and interactive mini-games. Type!t prioritizes privacy and security with end-to-end encryption and decentralized data storage. Users can also create and share user-generated content as NFTs on the platform. What’s next for your project? The global market opportunity in both keyboard apps and Web3 is substantial. The keyboard app market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2025, driven by increasing smartphone usage and demand for improved typing speed and customization. Meanwhile, the Web3 market, including blockchain and cryptocurrency, is projected to reach $39.7 billion by 2025, with opportunities in finance, healthcare, energy, real estate, and the potential for financial inclusion and disrupting traditional systems. What can your token be used for? Type!t is a groundbreaking project that allows users to earn income by typing. It bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3, offering a smooth onboarding experience for users. With a focus on privacy protection and encryption, Type!t ensures the security of user data. It's a platform where users can earn passive income while typing and participate in a vibrant community.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 TYPE에서 AUD
A$0.0000363558
|1 TYPE에서 GBP
￡0.000018408
|1 TYPE에서 EUR
€0.0000220896
|1 TYPE에서 USD
$0.00002301
|1 TYPE에서 MYR
RM0.0001026246
|1 TYPE에서 TRY
₺0.0008292804
|1 TYPE에서 JPY
¥0.0035106357
|1 TYPE에서 RUB
₽0.0022048182
|1 TYPE에서 INR
₹0.0019970379
|1 TYPE에서 IDR
Rp0.3772130544
|1 TYPE에서 PHP
₱0.0013387218
|1 TYPE에서 EGP
￡E.0.0011606244
|1 TYPE에서 BRL
R$0.0001325376
|1 TYPE에서 CAD
C$0.0000326742
|1 TYPE에서 BDT
৳0.0027947946
|1 TYPE에서 NGN
₦0.0346012875
|1 TYPE에서 UAH
₴0.0009592869
|1 TYPE에서 VES
Bs0.0013806
|1 TYPE에서 PKR
Rs0.0064200201
|1 TYPE에서 KZT
₸0.0116446707
|1 TYPE에서 THB
฿0.0007837206
|1 TYPE에서 TWD
NT$0.0007554183
|1 TYPE에서 CHF
Fr0.0000209391
|1 TYPE에서 HKD
HK$0.0001792479
|1 TYPE에서 MAD
.د.م0.0002310204