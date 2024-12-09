TurtleCoin 가격 (TRTL)
오늘 TurtleCoin (TRTL)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 373.41K USD 입니다. TRTL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TurtleCoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 24.44 USD
- TurtleCoin의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 138.37B USD
MEXC에서 TRTL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TRTL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TurtleCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 TurtleCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 TurtleCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 TurtleCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|+305.28%
|60일
|$ 0
|+97.41%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
TurtleCoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
+168.05%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Turtlecoin is a privacy coin that is forked from Bytecoin. Because of this, turtlecoin has Bytecoin’s privacy aspects to it called RingCT. This coin is more of a meme coin, but there are a lot of serious tech advancements as well. For example, they have a 30-second block time. They also plan on having simple smart contracts sometime soon, since they say they already started development. They have 35 developers on the team and they also plan on somehow making the blockchain smaller to sync faster, but this is TBA on the roadmap, and the details of this are not out yet. Turtle coin uses the cryptonight_lite_v7 algorithm so it is ASIC resistant. Born on the 9th day of December 2017, TurtleCoin faced a backlash from a couple of online forums, not because it had such a funny name, but since its initial single command line and included TRTL giveaways. Luckily, TurtleCoin of about three months later is grown a lot and has various versions compatible with Apple, Windows and Linux OS. Turtlecoin could be the ideal project to get involved in while it is still in the initial stages. There is more potential for return on investment with a microcap coin than there are with established altcoins. Moreover, you do not have to hand over tokens in an overhyped crowd sale to be a part of this. All you really need to do is download the mining software and get hashing. The coin is one of the easiest to mine as was the developer’s intention. Moreover, given the exciting roadmap that the team has ahead for the project, the future prospects also look quite promising. Private smart contracts and no sync blockchains could push the coin towards mass adoption. Fast With blocks being created every 30 seconds on the Turtlecoin blockchain and transactions taking just seconds, sending and paying with TRTL is a breeze. Easy Having an extremely active development team and a lively, helpful community, you can start using TRTL in minutes, no matter your familiarity and/or expertise with cryptocurrencies in general. Mining TRTL is also very easy to get into with simple, detailed how-to guides. Safe With its beginnings as a fork of Bytecoin, Turtlecoin offers the same degree of privacy and anonimity with its use of ring-signatures. Just like using paper cash, paying with TRTL allows you to spend your money the way you want. Being completely open source, the TurtleCoin project is growing daily. We actively encourage the community to jump in with fresh ideas, no matter your skillset or level of experience. Just hop into the discord and say hello!
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 TRTL에서 AUD
A$--
|1 TRTL에서 GBP
￡--
|1 TRTL에서 EUR
€--
|1 TRTL에서 USD
$--
|1 TRTL에서 MYR
RM--
|1 TRTL에서 TRY
₺--
|1 TRTL에서 JPY
¥--
|1 TRTL에서 RUB
₽--
|1 TRTL에서 INR
₹--
|1 TRTL에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 TRTL에서 PHP
₱--
|1 TRTL에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRTL에서 BRL
R$--
|1 TRTL에서 CAD
C$--
|1 TRTL에서 BDT
৳--
|1 TRTL에서 NGN
₦--
|1 TRTL에서 UAH
₴--
|1 TRTL에서 VES
Bs--
|1 TRTL에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 TRTL에서 KZT
₸--
|1 TRTL에서 THB
฿--
|1 TRTL에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 TRTL에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 TRTL에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 TRTL에서 MAD
.د.م--