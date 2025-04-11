TruthChain 가격 (TRUTH)
오늘 TruthChain (TRUTH)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 271.77K USD 입니다. TRUTH에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TruthChain 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- TruthChain의 당일 가격 변동 +20.54%
- 유통 공급량 999.82M USD
MEXC에서 TRUTH에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TRUTH 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TruthChain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 TruthChain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 TruthChain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 TruthChain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+20.54%
|30일
|$ 0
|+23.20%
|60일
|$ 0
|-55.06%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
TruthChain 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-6.19%
+20.54%
-1.17%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The TruthChain token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations and incentivizing community participation. It has multiple use cases that make it essential to the network’s success and functionality: 1. Validator Rewards: Validators are the nodes hosting neutral and untampered LLMs in the TruthChain network. They play a critical role in maintaining the network’s decentralization and reliability. Tokens are used to reward these validators for their contributions, ensuring the network remains active, secure, and efficient. 2. Transaction Fees: Users querying the TruthChain network for data verification or consensus will pay small transaction fees in tokens. These fees help sustain the ecosystem by compensating validators for their computational efforts. 3. Staking: Tokens can be staked by both validators and users to support the network’s operations. Validators may stake tokens to secure their roles in the ecosystem, while users can stake to earn rewards and participate in securing the network. Staking also acts as a safeguard, discouraging malicious actors from attempting to disrupt the network. 4. Governance: TruthChain is a community-driven project, and the token empowers holders to take part in governance decisions. Token holders can propose and vote on key network upgrades, policy changes, or the inclusion of new LLMs. This ensures that the network evolves according to the collective interest of its community. 5. Access to Services: The token will also act as a medium of exchange for accessing premium features within the ecosystem. Users can use tokens for API calls, advanced verification tools, or other services that require computational resources. These utility-focused applications make the token integral to TruthChain, ensuring it supports decentralization, incentivizes participation, and sustains the ecosystem financially. By aligning incentives with the network’s goals, the token helps establish a reliable, transparent, and censorship-resistant solution for verifying factual data.
