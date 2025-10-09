Trivians (TRIVIA) 토크노믹스
Trivians (TRIVIA) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Trivians (TRIVIA)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Trivians (TRIVIA) 정보
New Gen Trivia Games in One Single Platform; Play - Compete - Learn - Earn
Trivians is the ultimate trivia&puzzle gaming platform for play2earn ecosystem. The token and the idea has been culminated from a 3-years-old global Play2Earn trivia game, namely OynaKazan/Trivia Superstars (Play&Earn in Turkish), with more than 5 Million downloads and 1.5 Million monthly active users at its peak. This assures Trivians game and team has already delivered a huge proof of concept on democratization of trivia game show business.
Trivians is a multiplayer game, which awards players with Trivian Token, according to their correct answers at different game modes and competitions. It is a decentralized version of classical game shows like “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”, “Jeopardy”, “Weakest Link” etc, all in one place.
Trivians have established a huge proof of concept on democratizing and decentralizing the quiz game show business. Trivia play2earn game concept is very easy to adopt globally, and the market is huge. (Estimated target player market size is 2 Billion players) Trivians wants to become the first blockchain game which successfully onboarded non crypto users and goes truly mainstream.
Trivians provides a variety of game modes such as multiplayer mode, single player mode, 1v1 games, instant play, scheduled tournaments and live shows. There are over 100K questions archived and they are being renewed on a daily basis by a dedicated editor team. With live stream games, our users have the chance to interact with host and the other trivia lovers all over the world.
Our Vision is;
To become a leading trivia genre in the blockchain game ecosystem by gathering all quiz & puzzle types of games on a single platform
To enable millions of people, young and old alike, both to have fun and to turn their intellectual knowledge into money.
To ensure that the game is played for years with the sustainable economic model we have created, with continuously renewed game types and quest
Trivians (TRIVIA) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Trivians (TRIVIA) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 TRIVIA 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
TRIVIA 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 TRIVIA의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, TRIVIA 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
