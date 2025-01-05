Triall 가격 (TRL)
오늘 Triall (TRL)의 실시간 가격은 0.00250021 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 106.00K USD 입니다. TRL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Triall 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.88K USD
- Triall의 당일 가격 변동 -10.04%
- 유통 공급량 42.37M USD
MEXC에서 TRL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TRL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Triall에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000279271452548271.
지난 30일간 Triall에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007622412.
지난 60일간 Triall에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000338823.
지난 90일간 Triall에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000738876686677424.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000279271452548271
|-10.04%
|30일
|$ -0.0007622412
|-30.48%
|60일
|$ +0.0000338823
|+1.36%
|90일
|$ -0.000738876686677424
|-22.81%
Triall 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.34%
-10.04%
-23.91%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Triall brings web 3.0 technology to clinical trials—medical research studies that test whether new medicines are safe and effective for humans. Clinical trial processes are notoriously costly and inefficient. They take many years, and involve increasing amounts of systems and data. The result is a lack of oversight, and uncertainty the integrity and authenticity of collected research data. It all drives the costs and reduces safety and reliability in the development of new medicines. Since early 2018, Triall has been working with clinical trial professionals to target these issues. Triall has developed software solutions that are integrated with blockchain technology. These solutions make clinical trials tamper-resistant, and enable secure integrations between the many isolated systems and parties involved in clinical trials. Hence, they promise to shape the world’s first digital ecosystem for clinical trials. Triall’s blockchain functionalities and ecosystem approach are unique in the 200-billion-dollar clinical trial industry. The project directly answers to growing calls for system interoperability and data traceability as voiced by regulators such as the FDA and EMA, and by a growing body of clinical trial professionals around the world. The project introduces a two-token system that functions as the ecosystem’s primary means of payment, while also facilitating community engagement, governance, and token lock-up incentives.
