TrendAppend 가격 (TRND)
오늘 TrendAppend (TRND)의 실시간 가격은 0.00017732 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. TRND에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TrendAppend 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 49.96 USD
- TrendAppend의 당일 가격 변동 -0.72%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 TRND에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TRND 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TrendAppend에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 TrendAppend에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001294915.
지난 60일간 TrendAppend에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001404017.
지난 90일간 TrendAppend에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002878278307488964.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.72%
|30일
|$ -0.0001294915
|-73.02%
|60일
|$ -0.0001404017
|-79.17%
|90일
|$ -0.0002878278307488964
|-61.87%
TrendAppend 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.72%
-41.48%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
TrendAppend (Token: TRND) is a groundbreaking crypto project introducing a transformative short-form video ecommerce sales channel and AI-driven marketing platform, providing ecommerce brands with a streamlined approach to enhance profitability across various social media platforms. Facilitating the sale of products through short-form user-generated content (UGC) videos, TrendAppend simplifies the process, making it more lucrative than ever. Employing a freemium model, the platform allows brands to either pay per sale for utilizing the technology or post free short-form UGC ecommerce videos. Additionally, TrendAppend seamlessly integrates with popular ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, enabling users to share shoppable videos effortlessly. At the core of TrendAppend is an AI Marketing engine, delivering in-market short-form videos tailored to consumer interests. This approach significantly boosts the likelihood of consumer engagement and purchase actions within the platform or across the web, utilizing TrendAppend's embedded one-step checkout. The platform goes beyond video-sharing by incorporating various AI tools like Content AI, SMS AI, Email AI, and Trending Hashtags and Topics. Designed specifically for ecommerce, TrendAppend allows brands to integrate with built-in apps for payments, fulfillment, and more, ensuring a user-friendly and comprehensive sales channel. TrendAppend distinguishes itself further with an open API, allowing short-form videos to be disseminated across multiple devices. This not only establishes TrendAppend as a central hub for ecommerce but also provides developers with the opportunity to create ecommerce apps on top of the TrendAppend Ecommerce platform or integrate their tools into the existing infrastructure. The flexible pricing model based on usage ensures accessibility for brands of all sizes, making TrendAppend an inclusive platform for global markets of any scale.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 TRND에서 AUD
A$0.0002801656
|1 TRND에서 GBP
￡0.000141856
|1 TRND에서 EUR
€0.0001702272
|1 TRND에서 USD
$0.00017732
|1 TRND에서 MYR
RM0.0007908472
|1 TRND에서 TRY
₺0.0063906128
|1 TRND에서 JPY
¥0.0270537124
|1 TRND에서 RUB
₽0.0171096068
|1 TRND에서 INR
₹0.0153896028
|1 TRND에서 IDR
Rp2.9068847808
|1 TRND에서 PHP
₱0.0103164776
|1 TRND에서 EGP
￡E.0.008945794
|1 TRND에서 BRL
R$0.0010213632
|1 TRND에서 CAD
C$0.0002517944
|1 TRND에서 BDT
৳0.0215372872
|1 TRND에서 NGN
₦0.26664495
|1 TRND에서 UAH
₴0.0073924708
|1 TRND에서 VES
Bs0.0106392
|1 TRND에서 PKR
Rs0.0494740532
|1 TRND에서 KZT
₸0.0897363324
|1 TRND에서 THB
฿0.0060359728
|1 TRND에서 TWD
NT$0.0058196424
|1 TRND에서 CHF
Fr0.0001613612
|1 TRND에서 HKD
HK$0.0013813228
|1 TRND에서 MAD
.د.م0.0017802928