TRADY 가격 (TRADY)
오늘 TRADY (TRADY)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 148.33K USD 입니다. TRADY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TRADY 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- TRADY의 당일 가격 변동 +1.86%
- 유통 공급량 800.00M USD
MEXC에서 TRADY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TRADY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TRADY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 TRADY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 TRADY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 TRADY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.86%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
TRADY 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+2.29%
+1.86%
+15.19%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
TRADY is an innovative AI-powered prompt marketplace designed to empower users and creators in the fields of trading, coding, design, research, and beyond. At its core, TRADY offers a dynamic platform where anyone — from hobbyists to professionals — can access, share, and monetize high-quality AI-generated prompts that supercharge creativity, efficiency, and problem-solving. In today’s digital economy, time and expertise are invaluable. TRADY bridges the gap between AI’s immense potential and the practical needs of users by providing ready-to-use prompts tailored for specific tasks. For example, a trader can use a prompt to generate market analysis or trading strategies, while a developer can leverage prompts to write or debug code. Designers, researchers, marketers, and many others can also benefit from prompts that accelerate ideation and execution. The platform runs on $TRADY, its native utility token, which fuels the entire ecosystem. $TRADY is used for multiple purposes, including: Payments: Users subscribe or pay directly to access premium prompts or creator content. Rewards: Active contributors, such as top-rated prompt creators, receive $TRADY rewards for their valuable content and engagement. Incentives: Community activities, airdrops, referral bonuses, and promotional campaigns are distributed in $TRADY, encouraging adoption and loyalty. What makes TRADY unique is its dual focus on both creators and users. Prompt creators can monetize their AI skills and knowledge by publishing prompts that others find useful, building a reputation and earning rewards along the way. On the other hand, users benefit from a curated library of AI tools that save time, enhance productivity, and drive results — without needing to master complex AI systems themselves. To ensure fairness and transparency, TRADY includes features like a rating system, verified creator badges, and prompt performance metrics. This helps surface high-quality content and builds trust across the community. As the platform grows, TRADY plans to introduce governance mechanisms where token holders can participate in platform decisions, shaping the future of the marketplace. TRADY is deployed on the Base network, ensuring fast, low-cost transactions and interoperability with the broader blockchain ecosystem. With a total supply of 1 billion $TRADY tokens, the distribution plan includes community allocations, team vesting, and liquidity provisions to support long-term sustainability. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, a creator, or someone looking to amplify your work with cutting-edge tools, TRADY offers a vibrant, tokenized ecosystem where innovation meets opportunity. Join us as we reshape how people interact with AI prompts — making advanced capabilities accessible to everyone.
