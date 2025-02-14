TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 가격 (POT)
오늘 TraderDAO Proof Of Trade (POT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. POT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.99 USD
- TraderDAO Proof Of Trade의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 POT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 POT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TraderDAO Proof Of Trade에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 TraderDAO Proof Of Trade에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 TraderDAO Proof Of Trade에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 TraderDAO Proof Of Trade에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-52.81%
|60일
|$ 0
|-55.24%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-50.48%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
TraderDAO - A DAO community built by AI and traders What is TradeGDT❓ 1.AI TradeGDT TradeGDT is an upgraded version of a data quantitative trading robot combined with AI. By combining the ChatGPT plug-in, it can communicate with users more intelligently and flexibly. Users can communicate with TradeGDT to execute orders and even be prompted to pay attention to the pairing dynamics Information. Through AI pattern learning, TradeGDT can analyze and learn user data, dynamically modelling and finding out the profit model belonging to the trader. It will then formulate a set of trading models for automatic execution, becoming the trader's AI smart trading brain. What is POT❓ 2.POT (Proof Of Trade) In order to better integrate the data of TradeGDT, we have started the mechanism of mining POT for all. $POT is the transaction fee-sharing token in TraderDAO. Users who hold POT can enjoy the fee-sharing premium of the entire platform. The more POTs, the more the benefit. The way the user obtains POT depends on the user's transaction volume. The higher the transaction volume is, the more POT tokens can be mined. The casting of each POT requires a corresponding handling fee and the funds are transferred to the treasury for casting. Therefore, there is a POT of 1 :1 Asset endorsement casting. The POT treasury will also increase funds as the market continues to add new transactions, and each transaction in the market will gradually increase the base price of $POT.
