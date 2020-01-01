Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) 정보

This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes the North America Rent Financing Platform Senior Secured Term Notes issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors. This initiative focuses on a flexible rent financing platform with significant equity raised, forming part of Tradable’s $1.7 billion in tokenized private credit assets. It provides institutional-grade private credit exposure with targeted yields of 8-15.5%. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the $1.4 trillion RWA private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user-friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync’s scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain, enabling broader participation in high-quality rent financing credit investments.