TracyAI by Virtuals 가격 (TRACY)
오늘 TracyAI by Virtuals (TRACY)의 실시간 가격은 0.00211842 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.35M USD 입니다. TRACY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TracyAI by Virtuals 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- TracyAI by Virtuals의 당일 가격 변동 +5.60%
- 유통 공급량 639.32M USD
MEXC에서 TRACY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TRACY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TracyAI by Virtuals에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00011233.
지난 30일간 TracyAI by Virtuals에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0004960178.
지난 60일간 TracyAI by Virtuals에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 TracyAI by Virtuals에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00011233
|+5.60%
|30일
|$ -0.0004960178
|-23.41%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
TracyAI by Virtuals 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-4.19%
+5.60%
-43.71%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
TracyAI is an advanced artificial intelligence platform that transforms sports analytics and commentary, developed under the leadership of NBA Champion Tristan Thompson and successfully showcased at NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 to over 450 industry leaders including NBA executives, All-Star Darius Garland, and ESPN's Malika Andrews. The platform's rollout includes three distinct products: a free Twitter bot for basic analytics, a token-gated Terminal for advanced analysis, and a groundbreaking 3D sports commentary model. At its core, TracyAI consists of two primary components: a sophisticated 3D sports commentary system and a comprehensive analytics platform. The commentary system provides real-time, interactive analysis during live games, supporting multiple languages and enabling personalized insights for users across different social media platforms. The analytics platform processes extensive NBA statistical data, delivering real-time analysis of both individual and team performance that was previously only available to professional teams and analysts. Built on the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem and utilizing the G.A.M.E. framework, TracyAI integrates seamlessly with professional sports data analytics systems and major broadcasting networks, including ESPN. The platform is supported by a team of experienced AI engineers and developers from leading tech companies, working alongside NBA data analytics professionals to ensure enterprise-grade quality and reliability. Through this comprehensive system, TracyAI bridges the gap between professional-level sports analysis and public accessibility, creating a new standard for sports engagement and understanding.
|1 TRACY에서 VND
₫54.31840722
|1 TRACY에서 AUD
A$0.003389472
|1 TRACY에서 GBP
￡0.0016099992
|1 TRACY에서 EUR
€0.0018642096
|1 TRACY에서 USD
$0.00211842
|1 TRACY에서 MYR
RM0.0093634164
|1 TRACY에서 TRY
₺0.0806270652
|1 TRACY에서 JPY
¥0.3040568226
|1 TRACY에서 RUB
₽0.177417675
|1 TRACY에서 INR
₹0.1825866198
|1 TRACY에서 IDR
Rp35.905418343
|1 TRACY에서 KRW
₩3.0263112594
|1 TRACY에서 PHP
₱0.120644019
|1 TRACY에서 EGP
￡E.0.1087384986
|1 TRACY에서 BRL
R$0.0124563096
|1 TRACY에서 CAD
C$0.0029446038
|1 TRACY에서 BDT
৳0.2574515826
|1 TRACY에서 NGN
₦3.3840488448
|1 TRACY에서 UAH
₴0.087702588
|1 TRACY에서 VES
Bs0.15040782
|1 TRACY에서 PKR
Rs0.5940473364
|1 TRACY에서 KZT
₸1.0947782718
|1 TRACY에서 THB
฿0.0709247016
|1 TRACY에서 TWD
NT$0.068530887
|1 TRACY에서 AED
د.إ0.0077746014
|1 TRACY에서 CHF
Fr0.0017159202
|1 TRACY에서 HKD
HK$0.016417755
|1 TRACY에서 MAD
.د.م0.019701306
|1 TRACY에서 MXN
$0.0432369522