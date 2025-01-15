Trackgood AI 가격 (TRAI)
오늘 Trackgood AI (TRAI)의 실시간 가격은 0.00119633 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.20M USD 입니다. TRAI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Trackgood AI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 72.39K USD
- Trackgood AI의 당일 가격 변동 -16.51%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 TRAI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TRAI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Trackgood AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000236738876871008.
지난 30일간 Trackgood AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Trackgood AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Trackgood AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000236738876871008
|-16.51%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Trackgood AI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.62%
-16.51%
-47.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
In today's global landscape, sustainability and transparency are paramount. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental and social impacts of their purchases, demanding ethical operations and verifiable information from brands. Yet, according to 2023 reports by Deloitte and PwC, while 80% of consumers prefer brands with supply chain transparency1 , only 23% of global companies can confidently trace their products from source to shelf2 . Simultaneously, stricter laws are being enforced worldwide, requiring businesses to ensure transparency, traceability, and sustainability. Brands struggle to meet these standards due to a lack of effective tools, hindering their ability to communicate sustainability efforts to consumers. These gaps underscore the urgent need for innovative solutions that align consumer expectations with corporate capabilities. Trackgood emerges as a pioneering platform transforming how brands and consumers interact with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and gamification, Trackgood empowers brands to transparently showcase their sustainability efforts and enables consumers to make informed, ethical purchasing decisions. Central to this initiative is the development of the world's leading ESG Large Language Model (LLM)—an AI trained on extensive ESG data from public sources, users, and brands. This LLM powers our AI agent, Traicy, who embodies a passion for sustainability and facilitates real-time engagement between brands and eco-conscious consumers. The native token, $TRAI, fuels this ecosystem by incentivizing sustainable practices and rewarding contributions from both brands and consumers. Together, Trackgood, Traicy, and $TRAI bridge gaps in supply chain transparency and consumer engagement while building the world's most comprehensive ESG knowledge base through our LLM, paving the way for a more sustainable and accountable future.
|1 TRAI에서 AUD
A$0.0019260913
|1 TRAI에서 GBP
￡0.0009690273
|1 TRAI에서 EUR
€0.0011604401
|1 TRAI에서 USD
$0.00119633
|1 TRAI에서 MYR
RM0.005383485
|1 TRAI에서 TRY
₺0.042469715
|1 TRAI에서 JPY
¥0.1889244336
|1 TRAI에서 RUB
₽0.1220136967
|1 TRAI에서 INR
₹0.1035423615
|1 TRAI에서 IDR
Rp19.6119640752
|1 TRAI에서 PHP
₱0.0701527912
|1 TRAI에서 EGP
￡E.0.0603428852
|1 TRAI에서 BRL
R$0.0072377965
|1 TRAI에서 CAD
C$0.0017107519
|1 TRAI에서 BDT
৳0.1455096179
|1 TRAI에서 NGN
₦1.8576492607
|1 TRAI에서 UAH
₴0.0506167223
|1 TRAI에서 VES
Bs0.06340549
|1 TRAI에서 PKR
Rs0.3336085838
|1 TRAI에서 KZT
₸0.6349880374
|1 TRAI에서 THB
฿0.0415365776
|1 TRAI에서 TWD
NT$0.0394310368
|1 TRAI에서 CHF
Fr0.0010886603
|1 TRAI에서 HKD
HK$0.0093074474
|1 TRAI에서 MAD
.د.م0.0120470431