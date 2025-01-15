TOPIA 가격 (TOPIA)
오늘 TOPIA (TOPIA)의 실시간 가격은 0.01816766 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 23.66M USD 입니다. TOPIA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TOPIA 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 83.39K USD
- TOPIA의 당일 가격 변동 -3.35%
- 유통 공급량 1.30B USD
MEXC에서 TOPIA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TOPIA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TOPIA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00063045535866382.
지난 30일간 TOPIA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0009465605.
지난 60일간 TOPIA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0034626215.
지난 90일간 TOPIA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.004197240342611256.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00063045535866382
|-3.35%
|30일
|$ +0.0009465605
|+5.21%
|60일
|$ +0.0034626215
|+19.06%
|90일
|$ +0.004197240342611256
|+30.04%
TOPIA 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.20%
-3.35%
+7.17%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
## What is HYTOPIA HYTOPIA is a collaborative and independent video game built by various community members at the forefront of Minecraft's modding and third-party games ecosystem for the past decade. HYTOPIA centers around a Minecraft-like game engine and platform that modernizes player and creator experiences. HYTOPIA is developed from scratch in Rust for high performance and seamless play across platforms—PC, Mac, web browser, game consoles, and mobile devices. ## What makes HYTOPIA Unique HYTOPIA is free to play and brings a familiar experience for players through cosmetics, friends lists, chats, and play pages and provides an open development environment, flexible APIs, extensive support for custom content and backward compatibility with existing content, and ready-to-use monetization systems for creators. HYTOPIA is not associated with, endorsed by, or a partner of Minecraft, Mojang, or any related parties. ## History of HYTOPIA ArkDev and Temptranquil co-founded NFT Worlds in October 2021, introducing a blockchain layer to interconnect Minecraft servers. The innovative approach attracted ~100,000 active players in the first three months before Minecraft banned blockchain technology. NFT Worlds rebranded itself as HYTOPIA and is developing its Minecraft-like game engine. ## What's next for HYTOPIA HYTOPIA is nearing beta stages and laying the foundation to (1) support all modern Minecraft versions and protocols quickly, (2) make the onboarding and transition for players frictionless and ensure the lift to use existing creator content is next to nothing, and (3) progressively rollout HYTOPIA-specific features. ## What can $TOPIA be used for $TOPIA Token is the in-game currency for the HYTOPIA ecosystem. $TOPIA enables transactions and trades among players, Worlds, and other interactions and powers the HYTOPIA blockchain. With a limited supply of 5 billion tokens, it helps create a stable, incentive-driven platform for creators and players.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
