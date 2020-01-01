Tonstakers (TSTON) 정보

Tonstakers introduces a groundbreaking approach to DeFi staking on TON blockchain, enabling users to stake their TON tokens and in return, receive tsTON. tsTON, short for Tonstakers TON, is a liquid staking derivative that represents the staked TON plus accruing rewards, allowing users to remain liquid and participate in other DeFi activities without relinquishing their staking benefits.

This innovative mechanism ensures that while users' TON is staked within the Tonstakers protocol, they hold tsTON as a flexible asset, which can be used across the DeFi ecosystem. The value of tsTON increases with each validation cycle, reflecting the staking rewards earned, thus providing a dynamic and rewarding staking experience.

With strategic partnerships and integrations into platforms like Tonkeeper and OKX, Tonstakers not only prioritizes security and innovation but also enhances user experience by facilitating seamless interaction with the broader TON DeFi ecosystem.