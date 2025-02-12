TomTomCoin 가격 (TOMS)
오늘 TomTomCoin (TOMS)의 실시간 가격은 0.00001001 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. TOMS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TomTomCoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 174.20 USD
- TomTomCoin의 당일 가격 변동 +0.08%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 TOMS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TOMS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TomTomCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 TomTomCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000022980.
지난 60일간 TomTomCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000049985.
지난 90일간 TomTomCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000012883858147577005.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.08%
|30일
|$ -0.0000022980
|-22.95%
|60일
|$ -0.0000049985
|-49.93%
|90일
|$ -0.000012883858147577005
|-56.27%
TomTomCoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-8.89%
+0.08%
-9.04%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"TOMTOMCOIN is a project conducted by TOM N TOMS, which has been expanding its presence from offline coffee shops to emersive online expereinces. TOM N TOMS was first opened in 1999 in Korea and currently operates more than 500 coffee shops around the world. It has entered a total of 10 countries including the United States, China, and Thailand, and is planning to expand to countries such as Russia. As the hub of young culture and trend, TOM N TOMS has been working on various projects such as GalleryTom*, TOMS Metaverse**, pet beauty shop in addition to its offline coffee business. Its mobile app called MyTom has 500,000 downloads. *GalleryTom is an initiative that TOM N TOMS are collaborating with Korea Arts Management Service to prmote art works of young and upcoming artists. GalleryTom has exhibited more than 4,000 works in various art fields with 400 artists since 2013. With this deep knowledge and wide network with artists that have been built over last 8 years. TOM N TOMS are working on NFT/digital art programs where selected artists can exhibit and sell their art works both offline and online. **TOMS Metaverse team has been creating content by implementing games, simulators, and camera filters through AR/VR since 2017, and has been conducting various events and marketing activities. it aims to create TOMS World in the virtual world so that people around the world can experience store operations of various brands without restrictions of location or time, thereby generating profits and providing opportunities to open franchises in the real world. With the ecosystem that TOM N TOMS has been building both online and offline, TOMS token has a few utilities. First, TOMS token can be used in more than 500 offline stores. Users can use TOMS token to pay directly at the offline stores or place orders via its mobile app MyTOM. Also, TOMS token in MyTom mobile app can be used for additional services such as staking and token swaps. Also, TOMS token can be used to purchase artists art peices and NFTs which are presented in GalleryTom. TOMS token will be the main payment method in TOMS Metaverse to purchase Lands to open a store and play games to generate revenue by operating the stores in the vitual world. "
