Tom Coin (TMC) 토크노믹스
Tom Coin (TMC) 정보
Tom Coin is a crypto project that issued $TMC meme cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain. So, the management appeals to all people. The startup wants to attract poor, rich, young, and old community members. Apart from the above, the developers aim to launch the play-to-earn game and Tom’s metaverse. Simultaneously the team goal is to build a school on every continent. TMC is a BEP20 (BSC) token that allows holders to participate in Tom’s charity initiatives. Also, this altcoin will enable access to the project’s P2E game in the future. Besides, $TMC is a meme coin that can attract all memes lovers worldwide. As Tom coin we are charging 4% tax for buying and selling, that will 0.2 going to burn, 2% for marketing and the remaining amount for funding the project. If you love memes, This is the best driven meme coin the team aims to build schools in poor courtiers and support cats shelters. Also, the developers plan to release a P2E game based on Tom character with metaverse. Therefore, the developers of Tomcoin have decided to fully secure the initial capital and liquidity of the project by sending it in its entirety to the forever looked LP address. It is impossible to reverse this process. This is the highest form of security that can be offered. Transparency is ensured by the fact that no personal contribution was retained before the token was made available. The former Creator Wallet contains about 5% of the total supply, which was purchased by Pancakeswap at a later date. The purchased shares will be used to fund All Tom coin futures projects over an extended period of time. This process will be done piece by piece and always in discussion with the community. A large sale at any point in time is not intended to provide stability.
Tom Coin (TMC) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
Tom Coin (TMC)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요.
Tom Coin (TMC) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Tom Coin (TMC) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 TMC 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
TMC 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 TMC의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, TMC 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
TMC 가격 예측
TMC 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? TMC 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.