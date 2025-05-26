TOKERO 가격 (TOKERO)
오늘 TOKERO (TOKERO)의 실시간 가격은 0.307955 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 23.13M USD 입니다. TOKERO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TOKERO 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- TOKERO의 당일 가격 변동 +22.71%
- 유통 공급량 75.00M USD
MEXC에서 TOKERO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TOKERO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TOKERO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.056986.
지난 30일간 TOKERO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 TOKERO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 TOKERO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.056986
|+22.71%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
TOKERO 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.27%
+22.71%
+113.40%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
