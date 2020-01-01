Token 7007 (7007) 토크노믹스
Token 7007 (7007) 정보
Overview The 7007 Protocol introduces the ERC-7007 standard, extending ERC-721 to empower AI-created artwork IP and enable instant creation of tradeable NFT collections. These collections trade dynamically on a bonding curve, mirroring the agility of memecoin markets. Problem AI democratizes content creation but faces significant challenges: No Copyright Protection: AI-generated works lack clear ownership, making them easy to copy and exploit. Training Data Disputes: Many AI models use unverified or unauthorized datasets, raising ethical concerns. Lack of Verifiability: Difficult to prove which AI model created a piece of content, making authenticity uncertain. Solution The 7007 Protocol introduces ERC-7007 to create a verifiable and tradeable standard for AI-generated content: Onchain Proof of AI Generations: Records AI outputs with opML proofs, ensuring verifiable authorship and provenance. Fair Monetization Framework: AI-generated content can be issued, owned, and traded like digital assets. Fully Onchain AIGC Ecosystem: Provides tools for asset issuance, verification, and transparent revenue distribution. Key Features Instant NFT Launches: Launch tradeable NFT collections instantly with AI-generated content (AIGC). Bonding Curve Technology: Enables dynamic pricing and immediate trading. ORA's Onchain AI Oracle: Enhances unpredictability/originality in AI-generated content (via random number generation). User-Friendly/Low Barrier To Entry: Anyone can create and trade AI-generated assets effortlessly. $7007 Token: The Native Trading Pair The $7007 token is the liquid backbone of the 7007 Protocol, serving as the native trading pair. The 7007 Protocol introduces the ERC-7007 standard, extending ERC-721 to empower AI-created artwork IP and enable instant creation of tradeable NFT collections. These collections trade dynamically on a bonding curve, mirroring the agility of memecoin markets.
Token 7007 (7007) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Token 7007 (7007)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Token 7007 (7007) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Token 7007 (7007) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 7007 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
7007 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 7007의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, 7007 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
7007 가격 예측
7007 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? 7007 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.