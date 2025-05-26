Token 7007 가격 (7007)
오늘 Token 7007 (7007)의 실시간 가격은 0,01780692 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1,73M USD 입니다. 7007에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Token 7007 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Token 7007의 당일 가격 변동 -2,95%
- 유통 공급량 97,30M USD
MEXC에서 7007에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 7007 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Token 7007에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0,00054308941583933.
지난 30일간 Token 7007에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Token 7007에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Token 7007에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0,00054308941583933
|-2,95%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Token 7007 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0,02%
-2,95%
+7,65%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Overview The 7007 Protocol introduces the ERC-7007 standard, extending ERC-721 to empower AI-created artwork IP and enable instant creation of tradeable NFT collections. These collections trade dynamically on a bonding curve, mirroring the agility of memecoin markets. Problem AI democratizes content creation but faces significant challenges: No Copyright Protection: AI-generated works lack clear ownership, making them easy to copy and exploit. Training Data Disputes: Many AI models use unverified or unauthorized datasets, raising ethical concerns. Lack of Verifiability: Difficult to prove which AI model created a piece of content, making authenticity uncertain. Solution The 7007 Protocol introduces ERC-7007 to create a verifiable and tradeable standard for AI-generated content: Onchain Proof of AI Generations: Records AI outputs with opML proofs, ensuring verifiable authorship and provenance. Fair Monetization Framework: AI-generated content can be issued, owned, and traded like digital assets. Fully Onchain AIGC Ecosystem: Provides tools for asset issuance, verification, and transparent revenue distribution. Key Features Instant NFT Launches: Launch tradeable NFT collections instantly with AI-generated content (AIGC). Bonding Curve Technology: Enables dynamic pricing and immediate trading. ORA's Onchain AI Oracle: Enhances unpredictability/originality in AI-generated content (via random number generation). User-Friendly/Low Barrier To Entry: Anyone can create and trade AI-generated assets effortlessly. $7007 Token: The Native Trading Pair The $7007 token is the liquid backbone of the 7007 Protocol, serving as the native trading pair. The 7007 Protocol introduces the ERC-7007 standard, extending ERC-721 to empower AI-created artwork IP and enable instant creation of tradeable NFT collections. These collections trade dynamically on a bonding curve, mirroring the agility of memecoin markets.
