Tidalflats 가격 (TIDE)
오늘 Tidalflats (TIDE)의 실시간 가격은 0.00001005 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. TIDE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Tidalflats 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 616.13 USD
- Tidalflats의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 TIDE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TIDE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Tidalflats에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Tidalflats에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000066829.
지난 60일간 Tidalflats에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000095957.
지난 90일간 Tidalflats에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003805841861683358.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0000066829
|-66.49%
|60일
|$ -0.0000095957
|-95.47%
|90일
|$ -0.0003805841861683358
|-97.42%
Tidalflats 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? TidalFlats Studio specializes in Web3 product development, maximizing the value of the PFP community for the web2 audience. By focusing on long-term IP development, we reduce costs on gaming, support, and marketing. Our priority is empowering the NFT community and enhancing games. Our first project, "Project Fidelion," captivates web2 gamers and readers with immersive worlds. Led by experienced professionals, our team combines web2 and web3 expertise to propel Fidelion to new heights. What makes your project unique? Our project bridges the gap between the PFP world and the Web3 gaming market. While PFP projects have a strong NFT community, they lack revenue streams. Blockchain games, on the other hand, have sustainable revenue but struggle to build supportive communities. Our goal is to unite these industries, leveraging the power of NFTs and blockchain games. We believe in the untapped potential of both sides and seek to maximize resources. History of your project. Our first project, Project Fidelion, launched on APR 24th, 2023, achieving 30k $SOL in secondary volume within three weeks. It ranked among the top sales for seven days on Magic Eden. What’s next for your project? Our upcoming game, based on the Fidelion IP, is a simple, casual free-to-play strategy action game. Players can build characters, upgrade defenses, and compete through a ranking system. Designed to appeal to web2 players, it adopts a hyper casual look for accessibility. What can your token be used for? $TIDE is the governance token for the Tidal Flats ecosystem.
