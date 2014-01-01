ThreeFold (TFT) 토크노믹스
ThreeFold (TFT) 정보
What is ThreeFold (TFT)?
Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract-based infrastructure. According to its documentation, ThreeFold allows any current or future digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.
ThreeFold is driven by an open-source community of projects, stack developers, node operators, infrastructure experts and more. They focus on protecting the vision of a truly decentralized Internet infrastructure that is available, accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere.
The ThreeFold Token (TFT) is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads.
Who are the founders of ThreeFold?
Kristof de Spiegeleer is a co-founder and CEO at ThreeFold. After completing his masters degree in computer engineering at the university of Gent, de Spiegeleer started building the first data center in Europe with PSI Net in the mid 90s. Followingly, he founded many ventures that brought significant improvements to cloud automation and Internet storage. These were then acquired by Symantec, Verizon, Oracle, TeleNet and more.
In 2014, he started meeting other industry experts and co-founders of ThreeFold such as Adnan Fatayerji, Weynand Kuijpers, Owen Kemp and many more. Together, they decided to start from scratch and build the most decentralized Internet and Cloud infrastructure to power the web3 and web4 era.
What makes ThreeFold Unique?
ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Only by doing so could they eliminate unnecessary code and backdoors that impacted efficiency and security in the current Internet and Cloud models. ThreeFold’s state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.
With solutions highlighted by a game-changing quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world. They integrated with industry-leading tools and frameworks, and anything that runs on Linux can run on ThreeFold’s operating system.
More than just an Internet or Cloud project, ThreeFold represents the substrate for the decentralized Internet and cloud.
How many ThreeFold Tokens are in circulation?
TFT listed on Liquid exchange in June 2020 and announced a total and maximum supply of 4,000,000,000 TFT tokens. The current supply and token distribution can be tracked in ThreeFold Library.
According to the documentation, 75% of the total token supply will go towards node operators and the incentivization of the ecosystem. Another 19% of TFT tokens support the continued development of the ThreeFold ecosystem and technology. Lastly, the remaining 6% of the total token supply is allocated to incentivise contributors, founders and team.
Where can you buy ThreeFold Tokens?
TFT is available on several exchanges and Defi platforms today. ThreeFold aims to incentivise its TFT ecosystem growth towards Defi to remain in alignment with the ecosystem’s values and beliefs. The main platform to buy TFT is PancakeSwap.
Other platforms: 1inch Liquid BTC-Alpha
It is important to consider the fact that investing in cryptocurrency carries risk, just like any other investment.
ThreeFold (TFT) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 ThreeFold (TFT)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
ThreeFold (TFT) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
ThreeFold (TFT) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 TFT 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
TFT 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 TFT의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, TFT 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
TFT 가격 예측
TFT 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? TFT 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
