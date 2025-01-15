ThreeFold 가격 (TFT)
오늘 ThreeFold (TFT)의 실시간 가격은 0.0152579 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. TFT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ThreeFold 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.78K USD
- ThreeFold의 당일 가격 변동 +3.58%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 TFT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TFT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ThreeFold에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00052709.
지난 30일간 ThreeFold에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0035390088.
지난 60일간 ThreeFold에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0102528708.
지난 90일간 ThreeFold에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.005969171594562015.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00052709
|+3.58%
|30일
|$ +0.0035390088
|+23.19%
|60일
|$ +0.0102528708
|+67.20%
|90일
|$ +0.005969171594562015
|+64.26%
ThreeFold 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.24%
+3.58%
-0.80%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is ThreeFold (TFT)? Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract-based infrastructure. According to its documentation, ThreeFold allows any current or future digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure. ThreeFold is driven by an open-source community of projects, stack developers, node operators, infrastructure experts and more. They focus on protecting the vision of a truly decentralized Internet infrastructure that is available, accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere. The ThreeFold Token (TFT) is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/). Who are the founders of ThreeFold? Kristof de Spiegeleer is a co-founder and CEO at ThreeFold. After completing his masters degree in computer engineering at the university of Gent, de Spiegeleer started building the first data center in Europe with PSI Net in the mid 90s. Followingly, he founded many ventures that brought significant improvements to cloud automation and Internet storage. These were then acquired by Symantec, Verizon, Oracle, TeleNet and more. In 2014, he started meeting other industry experts and co-founders of ThreeFold such as Adnan Fatayerji, Weynand Kuijpers, Owen Kemp and many more. Together, they decided to start from scratch and build the most decentralized Internet and Cloud infrastructure to power the web3 and web4 era. What makes ThreeFold Unique? ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Only by doing so could they eliminate unnecessary code and backdoors that impacted efficiency and security in the current Internet and Cloud models. ThreeFold’s state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads. With solutions highlighted by a game-changing quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world. They integrated with industry-leading tools and frameworks, and anything that runs on Linux can run on ThreeFold’s operating system. More than just an Internet or Cloud project, ThreeFold represents the substrate for the decentralized Internet and cloud. How many ThreeFold Tokens are in circulation? TFT listed on Liquid exchange in June 2020 and announced a total and maximum supply of 4,000,000,000 TFT tokens. The current supply and token distribution can be tracked in [ThreeFold Library](https://library.threefold.me/info/tfgrid/#/tokens/token_overview). According to the documentation, 75% of the total token supply will go towards node operators and the incentivization of the ecosystem. Another 19% of TFT tokens support the continued development of the ThreeFold ecosystem and technology. Lastly, the remaining 6% of the total token supply is allocated to incentivise contributors, founders and team. Where can you buy ThreeFold Tokens? TFT is available on several exchanges and Defi platforms today. ThreeFold aims to incentivise its TFT ecosystem growth towards Defi to remain in alignment with the ecosystem’s values and beliefs. The main platform to buy TFT is PancakeSwap. Other platforms: [1inch](https://app.1inch.io/#/56/swap/BNB/TFT) [Liquid](https://app.liquid.com/exchange/TFTUSDT) [BTC-Alpha](https://btc-alpha.com/en/trade/TFT_BTC) It is important to consider the fact that investing in cryptocurrency carries risk, just like any other investment.
|1 TFT에서 AUD
A$0.024565219
|1 TFT에서 GBP
￡0.012358899
|1 TFT에서 EUR
€0.014800163
|1 TFT에서 USD
$0.0152579
|1 TFT에서 MYR
RM0.06866055
|1 TFT에서 TRY
₺0.54165545
|1 TFT에서 JPY
¥2.409527568
|1 TFT에서 RUB
₽1.556153221
|1 TFT에서 INR
₹1.320723824
|1 TFT에서 IDR
Rp250.129468176
|1 TFT에서 PHP
₱0.895333572
|1 TFT에서 EGP
￡E.0.769608476
|1 TFT에서 BRL
R$0.092310295
|1 TFT에서 CAD
C$0.021818797
|1 TFT에서 BDT
৳1.845595584
|1 TFT에서 NGN
₦23.618924042
|1 TFT에서 UAH
₴0.642052432
|1 TFT에서 VES
Bs0.8086687
|1 TFT에서 PKR
Rs4.232388881
|1 TFT에서 KZT
₸8.055866042
|1 TFT에서 THB
฿0.530669762
|1 TFT에서 TWD
NT$0.503815858
|1 TFT에서 CHF
Fr0.013884689
|1 TFT에서 HKD
HK$0.118706462
|1 TFT에서 MAD
.د.م0.152731579