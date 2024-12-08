TheStandard Token 가격 (TST)
오늘 TheStandard Token (TST)의 실시간 가격은 0.00470474 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 613.97K USD 입니다. TST에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TheStandard Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 16.17K USD
- TheStandard Token의 당일 가격 변동 -16.74%
- 유통 공급량 127.79M USD
MEXC에서 TST에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TST 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TheStandard Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000946558266605761.
지난 30일간 TheStandard Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0036001818.
지난 60일간 TheStandard Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000072612.
지난 90일간 TheStandard Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000946558266605761
|-16.74%
|30일
|$ +0.0036001818
|+76.52%
|60일
|$ -0.0000072612
|-0.15%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
TheStandard Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.17%
-16.74%
-8.51%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Standard Protocol is an EVM-based stablecoin and lending protocol allowing users to lock up assets and mint stablecoins at 0% interest. TheStandard is currently on Ethereum L1 but will be one of the first major projects to launch on the ZK-EVM that polygon is releasing in Q1 2023. The first stablecoin launched using The Standard is sEURO https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/standard-euro with sUSD, sINR, GBP and many more rolling later 2023. TST is a membership token for governance and rewards, and can also be used to buy undervalued assets. The protocol has issued sEURO and plans to introduce other fiat-pegged stablecoins in 2023. TST's maximum supply is 1 billion. TheStandard.io's co-founders are Joshua Scigala, Philip Scigala, and Ana Valdes. The team also created Vaultoro.com, the first bitcoin/gold exchange, and developed the glass books protocol and lightning network exchange implementation. For more information, visit https://TheStandard.io. **What makes The Standard Protocol unique?** The Standard Protocol focuses on releasing a stablecoin for every major fiat currency. The first stablecoin to be released is sEURO which will be released using an initial bonding curve (IBCO) mechanism. The Standard will launch its full suite of smart contracts on the ZK-EVM but its current MVP is running on L1 Ethereum. * Lock up assets and borrow at 0% interest with no pay off time limit. * Sell your debt as an NFT if you can not afford to pay off your loan but need liquidity. * Trade locked-up assets within the smart vault. This means if you have borrowed against locked Ethereum and you think LINK will pump then you can swap the eth for an equal amount of LINK. * you hold your keys, no third party can touch your assets unless you fall under collateral. * TheStandard will be one of the first dapps running on the polygon ZK-EVM when it launches its main net. * Smart contracts are fully audited by Zokyo labs.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 TST에서 AUD
A$0.0073393944
|1 TST에서 GBP
￡0.0036696972
|1 TST에서 EUR
€0.0044224556
|1 TST에서 USD
$0.00470474
|1 TST에서 MYR
RM0.0207479034
|1 TST에서 TRY
₺0.1634426676
|1 TST에서 JPY
¥0.7056639526
|1 TST에서 RUB
₽0.4648753594
|1 TST에서 INR
₹0.3983503358
|1 TST에서 IDR
Rp74.6783850674
|1 TST에서 PHP
₱0.272404446
|1 TST에서 EGP
￡E.0.235001763
|1 TST에서 BRL
R$0.0286048192
|1 TST에서 CAD
C$0.0066336834
|1 TST에서 BDT
৳0.5628280462
|1 TST에서 NGN
₦7.5638575454
|1 TST에서 UAH
₴0.195011473
|1 TST에서 VES
Bs0.22582752
|1 TST에서 PKR
Rs1.3097525686
|1 TST에서 KZT
₸2.394242186
|1 TST에서 THB
฿0.160196397
|1 TST에서 TWD
NT$0.152433576
|1 TST에서 CHF
Fr0.0041401712
|1 TST에서 HKD
HK$0.0365558298
|1 TST에서 MAD
.د.م0.0468592104