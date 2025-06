TheSolanDAO (SDO) 정보

TheSolanDAO is an Investment and Community First DAO on the Solana network.

TheSolanDAO will:

Make investments, build credible Web3 projects/infrastructure and strengthen the community. Acquire and invest in various on-chain and off-chain assets to maximize community treasury value . Support emerging artists and NFT communities. Provide Developer Grants to teams and individuals building for the Solana Ecosystem. Compensate verified victims of scams. Partner and support projects in the Solana ecosystem to reward and benefit $SDO Holders [Perks of the DAO]