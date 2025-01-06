The QWAN 가격 (QWAN)
오늘 The QWAN (QWAN)의 실시간 가격은 0.00179955 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. QWAN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 The QWAN 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 3.60 USD
- The QWAN의 당일 가격 변동 -0.06%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 QWAN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 QWAN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 The QWAN에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 The QWAN에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003619649.
지난 60일간 The QWAN에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0009454333.
지난 90일간 The QWAN에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00294491378705887.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.06%
|30일
|$ -0.0003619649
|-20.11%
|60일
|$ -0.0009454333
|-52.53%
|90일
|$ -0.00294491378705887
|-62.07%
The QWAN 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.06%
-7.54%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? The QWAN is a decentralized ERC-20 token that serves as the driving force to create a global gaming community. The QWAN is open, permissionless, and can be integrated by any third-party application, platform, or game developer. The QWAN supports a global gaming community with the aim of shaping how the ecosystem - from gameplay models and game development to community experiences and gaming careers - can evolve and expand. The QWAN was designed to put gamers first and create a gaming hub with 3 main goals in mind: 1) To establish one share currency for all ecosystem members a)The QWAN provides a single currency to empower gamers and unify the gaming ecosystem without centralizing power in the hands of any single player, publisher, or third party. 2) To empower gamers to earn across gaming experiences a) The QWAN aims to empower gamers and gaming communities around the world by providing tools to create new experiences and shape how the ecosystem evolves. 3) To provide the gaming community with a gateway entry to web3 a) The QWAN’s utility centers around the governance of The QWAN DAO, the use of QWAN within various gaming platforms, Web2 and Web3 games, and spending of QWAN across The QWAN Ecosystem. The QWAN is also used as an incentive for The QWAN Ecosystem participants and external communities that adopt The QWAN and use it to enhance their gaming experiences. The QWAN Ecosystem includes its stakeholders, The QWAN DAO, the intellectual property rights owned by The QWAN DAO, and The QWAN Foundation. What makes your project unique? The decentralized governance framework that governs The QWAN Ecosystem, including the Ecosystem Fund. Members of The QWAN DAO are limited to holders of QWAN. The QWAN DAO distributes QWANs to a wide community of gamers and publishers through incentives and rewards and creates new Web3 gaming experiences with the
