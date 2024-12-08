The Loonies 가격 (LOON)
오늘 The Loonies (LOON)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 439.77K USD 입니다. LOON에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 The Loonies 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 161.46K USD
- The Loonies의 당일 가격 변동 -1.12%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 LOON에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LOON 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 The Loonies에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 The Loonies에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 The Loonies에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 The Loonies에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.12%
|30일
|$ 0
|+21.87%
|60일
|$ 0
|+4.63%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
The Loonies 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.21%
-1.12%
-20.21%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem. Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors. The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support. As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution. The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
