The Kingdom Coin 가격 (TKC)
오늘 The Kingdom Coin (TKC)의 실시간 가격은 0.00119879 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. TKC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 The Kingdom Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 700.73 USD
- The Kingdom Coin의 당일 가격 변동 +5.87%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 TKC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TKC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 The Kingdom Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 The Kingdom Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000080405.
지난 60일간 The Kingdom Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003796986.
지난 90일간 The Kingdom Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003005806809375233.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+5.87%
|30일
|$ +0.0000080405
|+0.67%
|60일
|$ -0.0003796986
|-31.67%
|90일
|$ -0.0003005806809375233
|-20.04%
The Kingdom Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.24%
+5.87%
+10.22%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? The Kingdom Coin project is a token on the Binance smart chain designed to provide a decentralized financial payment system with a web 3 wallet, P2P trading platform, card payment feature, fiat banking feature, staking, and launch pad. The ecosystem of the project is structured in a way that promotes self-sustainability and allows for growth over the long term. What makes your project unique? The Kingdom Coin is a Unique decentralised finance Ecosystem that is highly Prophetic and have the backing and support of God and the maximum commitment of her founders and developers alongside the community at large. History of your project. Launched on May 1st, 2023 and have generated over $700k volume in less than 24hours and have over 1000 holders What’s next for your project? The Kingdom coin future plans include development and deployment of our utilities such as our web3 wallet, Launchpad, Staking, Fiat banking feature and lots more to the public and also achieve partnerships with top cryptcurrency strategists and exchanges What can your token be used for? The Kingdom Coin token is at the center of the ecosystem and is used as the primary means of exchange within the network. Users can buy, sell, and trade Kingdom Coin tokens on the P2P trading platform or through the card payment feature. The token can also be staked to earn rewards passively.
|1 TKC에서 AUD
A$0.0018940882
|1 TKC에서 GBP
￡0.000959032
|1 TKC에서 EUR
€0.0011508384
|1 TKC에서 USD
$0.00119879
|1 TKC에서 MYR
RM0.0053466034
|1 TKC에서 TRY
₺0.0432043916
|1 TKC에서 JPY
¥0.1828754145
|1 TKC에서 RUB
₽0.1156712471
|1 TKC에서 INR
₹0.1040429841
|1 TKC에서 IDR
Rp19.6522919376
|1 TKC에서 PHP
₱0.0697456022
|1 TKC에서 EGP
￡E.0.0604789555
|1 TKC에서 BRL
R$0.0069050304
|1 TKC에서 CAD
C$0.0017022818
|1 TKC에서 BDT
৳0.1456050334
|1 TKC에서 NGN
₦1.8026804625
|1 TKC에서 UAH
₴0.0499775551
|1 TKC에서 VES
Bs0.0719274
|1 TKC에서 PKR
Rs0.3344743979
|1 TKC에서 KZT
₸0.6066716553
|1 TKC에서 THB
฿0.0408068116
|1 TKC에서 TWD
NT$0.0393442878
|1 TKC에서 CHF
Fr0.0010908989
|1 TKC에서 HKD
HK$0.0093385741
|1 TKC에서 MAD
.د.م0.0120358516