The Essential Coin 가격 (ESC)
오늘 The Essential Coin (ESC)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ESC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 The Essential Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 14.68 USD
- The Essential Coin의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ESC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ESC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 The Essential Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 The Essential Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 The Essential Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 The Essential Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-10.14%
|60일
|$ 0
|-11.97%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
The Essential Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-7.61%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What Is The Essential Coin (ESC)? The Essential Coin is a utility ecosystem that provides rewards to long term holders. The Essential Coin is focused on continuous, sustainable and steady growth. Our main objective is to offer as much value and utility to our community members as possible. Our roadmap includes a governance system that will enable you to have a say in the project’s decisions, a staking platform, farming tools to earn more income, an advanced NFT Marketplace (named Epoch) where you can mint, trade, showcase, auction and stake your NFTs, and a swap platform, all of which will be centrally connected to the ESC token. We also have a set of unique physical NFTs which our members can buy and trade on our platform. We aim to put our tokens to real life use to keep generating new revenue streams for the holders! The Essential Team Our team is international, consisting of people with various expertise and proven track records. We have experienced developers, marketing and promotions managers, graphic designers, and international liaisons. More importantly, we have a bonded relationship that is necessary to keep us going to deliver as promised. The team is doxxed and has been KYCed with various organizations. Project Security The Essential Coin project smart contract is now locked for 52 years thus no changes are possible to any taxes and no transfer of ownership is possible resulting in a secure environment for our investors, we have effectively renounced our ownership. There are no ownership privileges available to the contract owner/team. The Essential Coin does not have a single dev wallet which controls the project. The marketing wallet is a multi-sig Gnosis Safe which requires multiple approvals to carry out any transaction. What makes The Essential Coin unique? ESC has delivered what has been said and described in the roadmap and will keep delivering. The project has completed two audits by reputed firms, Certik and TechRate with no critical findings and passed those audits with flying colors. The ownership of the contract is renounced so no owner privileges are available to the team. With many utilities planned our ultimate goal is to have our own BLOCKCHAIN and become one of the top ten altcoin. The Essential Coin (ESC) has been listed on Lbank (CEX) and plans to list on many other exchanges.
