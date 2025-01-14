The Crypto Prophecies 가격 (TCP)
오늘 The Crypto Prophecies (TCP)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 60.81K USD 입니다. TCP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 The Crypto Prophecies 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 396.97 USD
- The Crypto Prophecies의 당일 가격 변동 -0.02%
- 유통 공급량 116.78M USD
MEXC에서 TCP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TCP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 The Crypto Prophecies에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 The Crypto Prophecies에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 The Crypto Prophecies에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 The Crypto Prophecies에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30일
|$ 0
|-11.65%
|60일
|$ 0
|-18.08%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
The Crypto Prophecies 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.03%
-0.02%
-3.77%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Crypto Prophecies is the world’s cutest price-prediction game that is partially owned and operated by its players To learn more about the project, take a look at our website (https://www.thecryptoprophecies.com/) Inspired by Pokemon, trading games, price prediction games, and a passion for Technical Analysis and trading currency markets. Enter the Crypto World and put your proclaimed crypto prophecy to the test. The Crypto Prophecies has all the skills of quick action wager games pitted against real-time strategic decision making as you outwit your opponent with attack and defense choices. Can you foresee the candles before the time runs out? The game combines both PVP and PVE play modes. Challenge a player for unlimited stakes or enter the Battle arena against the powerful NPC called The Oracle Each Crypto Prophet is a non-fungible token (NFT) with different attributes and strengths and can be entered into 1vs1 PVP battles where the player with the most points wins and grabs the prize pool. The ecosystem runs by a Kingdom fee, a tax charged on every game played in the Battle Arena, and on purchases of NFTs in the store. The Kingdom fee is ten percent (10%) of the NFT cost or total wager in any arena battle mode. The Kingdom fee was created to benefit the community and the token economy. You can learn more about the Kingdom fee in our whitepaper Battle The Oracle The Oracle is a PVE and play-to-earn game mode with over 20 levels to test your skills at: Predicting candles faster, and; Real-time magic casting strategy Play 50x free games per day to earn MPOT tokens, our secondary yet essential in-game currency that can be traded for TCP tokens, used for summoning NFT items & Crypto Prophets, or used as magic booster. Win battles to unlock higher levels to earn higher MPOT wager winnings and mystery achievement rewards.
