The Blu Arctic Water Comp 가격 (BARC)
오늘 The Blu Arctic Water Comp (BARC)의 실시간 가격은 0.00336988 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BARC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 The Blu Arctic Water Comp 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 269.59 USD
- The Blu Arctic Water Comp의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BARC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BARC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 The Blu Arctic Water Comp에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 The Blu Arctic Water Comp에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0009862536.
지난 60일간 The Blu Arctic Water Comp에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0009749389.
지난 90일간 The Blu Arctic Water Comp에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.003596416659613807.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0009862536
|-29.26%
|60일
|$ -0.0009749389
|-28.93%
|90일
|$ -0.003596416659613807
|-51.62%
The Blu Arctic Water Comp 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-3.63%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
A revolutionary company anchored on the blockchain. With our strategic water reserves spanning continents, The Blu Arctic Water Company is at the forefront of combating the pressing issue of available water. The Blu Arctic Water Company provides an unprecedented approach to water management and distribution, making it a guardian of Earth's most precious resource. At current consumption rates, our reserves are enough to supply the world for the next 700 years. As the world grapples with the growing challenges of water scarcity, we stand at the forefront of global change, offering a scalable and sustainable solution to ensure every drop counts in the quest for a hydrated, thriving planet.The water distribution and revenue generation process from strategic reserves involves several key steps. Strategic Reserves: The process begins with the collection and storage of water in our strategic reserves located in areas such as Florida and Greenland. These reserves are carefully managed to ensure a sustainable supply of water. Transportation: Water is then transported from these reserves to areas where it is needed. This involves a logistical network that may include pipelines, trucks, or ships, depending on the distance and geographical conditions. Distribution Channels: Once transported, the water is distributed through two primary channels: Packaged Water Products: Water is packaged into water bottles or other water products for consumer sale. This provides a direct revenue stream and makes clean water accessible to individuals, especially in areas lacking safe tap water. Government Emergency Water or Farmland: Water is available for distribution for government agencies, emergency use, and agriculture assistance for farm animals and crops. This can be used during times of drought, natural disasters, or in arid regions where water is scarce. The government and agriculture sectors may pay for this water supply, creating additional revenue streams.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 BARC에서 AUD
A$0.0054255068
|1 BARC에서 GBP
￡0.0027296028
|1 BARC에서 EUR
€0.0032687836
|1 BARC에서 USD
$0.00336988
|1 BARC에서 MYR
RM0.01516446
|1 BARC에서 TRY
₺0.11963074
|1 BARC에서 JPY
¥0.5321714496
|1 BARC에서 RUB
₽0.3436940612
|1 BARC에서 INR
₹0.2916968128
|1 BARC에서 IDR
Rp55.2439255872
|1 BARC에서 PHP
₱0.1977445584
|1 BARC에서 EGP
￡E.0.1699767472
|1 BARC에서 BRL
R$0.020387774
|1 BARC에서 CAD
C$0.0048189284
|1 BARC에서 BDT
৳0.4076206848
|1 BARC에서 NGN
₦5.2165068424
|1 BARC에서 UAH
₴0.1418045504
|1 BARC에서 VES
Bs0.17860364
|1 BARC에서 PKR
Rs0.9347710132
|1 BARC에서 KZT
₸1.7792292424
|1 BARC에서 THB
฿0.1172044264
|1 BARC에서 TWD
NT$0.1112734376
|1 BARC에서 CHF
Fr0.0030665908
|1 BARC에서 HKD
HK$0.0262176664
|1 BARC에서 MAD
.د.م0.0337324988