The Big Red ($TD) 정보

Big Red: Meme | RWA - Harness Racing Backed by Blockchain and Community

Big Red ($TD) integrates harness racing with blockchain technology on the AVAX chain, linking real-world performance with digital assets.

The ecosystem is centered around weekly harness races, where race earnings are reinvested through $AVAX into $TD buybacks, maintaining steady trading volume and supporting a deflationary token model. NFT holders own digital assets tied to the Big Red racing stable, earning rewards from race winnings and benefiting from increased value as the stable expands.

The Big Red dApp provides a transparent platform for users to track race results, monitor payouts and access staking rewards directly tied to race performance. A burnt contract mechanism further supports the ecosystem by reducing token supply, reinforcing deflationary tokenomics The project will implement DAO governance, giving token holders voting rights on key decisions, including stable expansion, reinvestment strategies and system upgrades, ensuring community participation in project direction.

Big Red combines blockchain with real-world harness racing, offering a sustainable and transparent system for token and NFT holders, independent of broader market conditions.