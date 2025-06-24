TENET 가격 (TENET)
오늘 TENET (TENET)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 171.16K USD 입니다. TENET에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TENET 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- TENET의 당일 가격 변동 -1.75%
- 유통 공급량 421.35M USD
MEXC에서 TENET에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TENET 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TENET에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 TENET에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 TENET에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 TENET에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.75%
|30일
|$ 0
|-30.38%
|60일
|$ 0
|-33.92%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
TENET 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.64%
-1.75%
-26.44%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
TENET is a DeFi-focused EVM Layer-1 bringing liquidity and yield opportunities to LSDs. TENET allows LSDs to re-stake to its network and be used in TENET's DeFi Ecosystem by utilizing a new consensus mechanism called Diversified PoS. This allows LSDs like stEth to participate in validation, making it the most secure blockchain ever created. After an LSD is staked to TENET, users get back an LLSD, which can be used throughout TENET’s ecosystem. LSDC (Liquid Staking Dollar Coin) is TENET’s overcollateralized stablecoin minted from LSDs, and it the first-ever interest bearing stablecoin backed by a basket of liquid assets. What makes TENET unique? It is the only active EVM layer-1 operating on Cosmos. This delivers maximum composability of money, while making development exceptionally easy. All Cosmos assets can natively move to TENET. The vast code libraries of EVM networks like Ethereum can likewise be used on TENET. The blockchain’s consensus model is an industry-first: Validate through major token’s liquid staking derivatives. This makes TENET welcoming to other blockchains rather than an aggressive competitor. Validation through major network’s tokens makes TENET the hardest network to attack, as it has the combined security of Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and other networks. The ability to mint LSDC (Liquid Staking Dollar Coin) from the LSDs that validate TENET give major liquidity advantages. Network validators have an added layer of liquidity on TENET, while they earn the yields of the LSDs. This makes DeFi instantly more liquid on the TENET blockchain. TENET is also the first blockchain to be run on native gauges. Similar to Curve Finance, the TENET token can be staked for veTenet and vote on how rewards will be distributed throughout the LSDs and apps on its entire native ecosystem. TENET is the first blockchain to ever do this at the base level, allowing a new era of what's possible from a Layer-1 token.
TENET (TENET)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 TENET 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
